WhatsApp Upgrades Video Call Features; Video Call Can Now Have 32 People

Hyderabad: In a significant move that will benefit crores of its users, WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has upgraded its video call features for all devices. WhatsApp has introduced a new element - Speaker spotlight.

WhatsApp is in most of the countries in the world. It has also improved its features for video for up to 32 participants. With regard to video, it added screen-sharing support in 2023 and the new update will support audio share with the screen. The move will enable users to see videos with contacts while on a call using WhatsApp.

The instant messaging platform also expanded the number of participants in a video call and increased them to 32 people in one video call. WhatsApp supported 32 persons on a video call on cell phones while Windows and macOS users were limited to 16 and 18 people respectively.

WhatsApp has also brought Meta Low Bitrate (MLow) codec to the platform. Even if a user has a poor network connection or he or she is using an old cell phone, the MLow would improve call reliability. MLow as of now is available on Instagram and Messenger calls and it intends to improve calling across Meta platforms. It is expected that the move will be liked by users.

WhatsApp, which is officially known as WhatsApp Messenger, is an instant messaging and voice-over-IP service, owned by technology conglomerate Meta. It permits users to send text, voice messages and video messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other things.

The company said that since it brought calling back to WhatsApp in 2015, it has continued to improve it with the introduction of group calls, video calls and multi-platform support.

It said that screen sharing with audio is ideal for watching videos together. It said that the company remains relentlessly focussed on audio and video quality for cleaner calls.

The company further stated, "We will continue making improvements to calling on WhatsApp so that you can make the best quality, private calls from whereever you are in the world."