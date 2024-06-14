ETV Bharat / sports

Nine Held for Betting on T-20 Matches in Ujjain, Cops Recover around Rs 15 Crore in Cash

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

The Ujjain Police raided builder Piyush Chopra's house in Krishna Park and Mussaddipura areas after receiving the betting information. The police recovered around Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore, along with foreign currencies, Apple MacBooks and expensive phones from the spot.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Police on Thursday recovered around Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore after raiding a builder Piyush Chopra's house in Krishna Park and Mussaddipura areas after a tip-off regarding T-20 World Cup betting racket, said Ujjain Inspector General (IG).

A joint team of two police station areas and the Crime Branch carried out the operation. The police were continuously receiving information for a long time that the two property traders in the city were getting betting done on cricket matches. After this, the police raided his house late in the night and arrested his gang.

The Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) said that they recovered a total of 41 mobile phones, 19 laptops, five Mac mini, one iPad, national and international SIM cards, two pen drives, three memory cards, other communication devices, silver bars and international currency of which is of Canada, United Arab Emirates, Euro, Pound, US Dollar, Nepalese Rupees on the spot.

"A case was registered and further investigation is underway," he added.

The police officer also mentioned that cash worth Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore has been recovered from the house and to count the notes, they had to use a machine. Apple MacBooks and expensive phones have also been recovered from the accused, who were involved in betting. The police, along with the guard, sent the cash to the Control Room. This action continued till late at night. (With ANI inputs)

Last Updated : 17 hours ago

