IMA Jr Doctors Demand CBI Probe Into NEET 'Irregularities', Ask Edu Min To Take Action

New Delhi: The Junior Doctors’ Network (JDN) of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged discrepancies in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), 2024.

In a letter written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the JDN said that the government should take necessary action in the interest of the future medical aspirants.

Raising eight vital points exposing irregularities and discrepancies observed in the recently conducted NEET, the doctors network said that an FIR registered in the Shastri Nagar police station in Patna clearly mentioned about a breach in the custody of question papers.

“Twenty five students who paid lakhs of rupees were given the question paper on the night of May 4. They appeared in NEET on May 5 and have confessed to the police that they got the same paper in the examination,” the doctors’ network claimed.

It said that 16 students from states of Orissa, Jharkhand and Karnataka were allotted centres in Panchmahal Godhara for NEET-UG 2024. “Principal of the centre, parents and some of the students are still under the scanner. It’s strange how these students were allotted a centre in a state other than their home state while this option was not available in the online registration form,” it said.

The JDN said that there is 7-10 times rank inflation at the score range of 700-720, 5-6 times rank inflation at scores of 672-710 and 4-5 times at score range of 642-672. For example, a student getting 648 marks in 2023 was ranked at 7,400 but in 2024 the AIR at this score is 31,000.

“The NEET-UG results were suddenly declared on June 4 when all the media channels were engaged in broadcasting the general election results. The result date mentioned in the information bulletin was June 14 and NTA has not clarified this point till now,” the doctors’ network claimed.

Referring to the grace mark issue, the doctors’ network said that according to the press release of NTA, the grace marks were given as per the mechanism and formula established by the Supreme Court, vide its judgment dated 13.06.2018 in W.P. 551 of 2018.

“A total of 1563 candidates were compensated for the loss of time. But in the same petition it has mentioned that this formula cannot be applied to medical and engineering exams. We also demand CCTV footage of centres where compensatory marks were awarded for the time loss,” the JDN stated.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Jyothi R, convenor of JDN IMA standing committee said that NTA has not come out with any clear clarification over the entire issue.

“We demand a CBI inquiry over the irregularities and discrepancies in the NEET 2024 examination. The clarity is necessary because it is connected to the future of lakhs of youths,” said Dr Jyothi.

