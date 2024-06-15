Sheena Bora Murder Case: Trial Faces Delay as CBI Fails to Recover Crucial Evidence

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In a significant setback to the ongoing trial of the infamous Sheena Bora murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the session court that the charred bones, an important evidence in this case are missing. This revelation has led to the adjournment of the court proceedings for the third time, raising concerns over the future of the trial.

Sheena Bora was allegedly murdered by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, Mukerjea's husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shamwar Rai in 2012. Sheena Bora's charred remains were discovered in Pen Panvel area outside Mumbai. The recovery of these bones were expected to play a crucial role in the court hearings, with forensic experts set to testify based in the remains. Later, the Khar police had collected more remains in 2015.

However, during a recent court session, the CBI disclosed that they could not locate the bones essential for the trial, citing potential implications for the case's progress. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode said, "The absence of this critical evidence could severely impact the hearing."

In response, Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused, has urged the court to expedite the proceedings. The nest hearing has been scheduled for June 27. The defense had previously contested the integrity of the remains collected, arguing that they do not necessarily belong to a single individual.