Watch | Umpire’s Call Cancels Out David Miller’s Premature Walk To Pavilion

Kingstown (St Vincent): The game between South Africa and Nepal turned out to be a low-scoring thriller with the former inking a one-run win against the opposition. David Miller managed to score only seven runs during his stay at the crease but he was part of a controversial moment in the match when he almost walked back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

The incident occurred in the 14th over when David Miller was facing the fourth delivery of the over from Kushal Bhurtel. The leg-spinner bowled a full-length delivery on middle and leg stump. The left-handed attempted a sweep on the ball but he missed the shot and the ball hit his pads. Nepal appealed for the dismissal immediately but it was turned down by the umpire.

However, they were confident and so skipper Rohit Paudel decided to take a review. The decision was sent upstairs and when the slow-motion replay was shown on the big screen, Miller started walking back to the pavilion believing he was dismissed. But, the ball trajectory showed that the ball had pitched in line and the impact was also on the line but was just clipping the stumps. Thus, it was the umpire’s call and the batter survived the LBW.

The moment became a talking point of the match and the users on social media also expressed themselves after the incident.

Nepal were on their way to winning the match and causing an upset against South Africa but they missed the plot in the last moments which hampered their plans.