GUJARAT CENTRE APPROVES ASIATIC LION SAFARI PARK IN RAJKOT

Rajkot (Gujarat): Now the echos of Lions will resonate in Rajkot, a prominent and colourful city in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Narendra Modi-led Centre has approved an Asiatic Lion Safari Park in Rajkot. The Central Zoo Authority has given its nod for the Safari Park, which will be an added attraction for the tourists.

An Asiatic Lion Safari Park will be constructed on an estimated 33 hectares of land at an approximate cost of Rs 30 crore. Asiatic lions will be bred and reared in this park. The Asiatic Lion Safari Park will have Chainlink Fencing and night shelter for animals, officials of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation said.

It is understood that the visitors will be allowed to enter by riding in an electric vehicle, for which a two-way entry exit gate will be constructed. "A five-meter wide inspection road will be constructed between the compound wall and the chain link fence wall. Separate interconnected roads will also be constructed to accommodate wild animals in the park," the officials added.

It is also understood that watch towers will be built at one or two places in the park for security purposes. "Moreover, drinking water ponds will be built at different places in the park for the animals roaming in the open. An artificial check dam will be developed inside the safari park. An Ayurvedic plot will also be developed to introduce visitors to Ayurvedic plants," they added.

Moreover, an attractive entrance will be created on the exterior of the Safari Park for entry of visitors. "There will be provision of electric vehicles for the visitors and also adequate parking space will be provided. There will be a ticket-booking office from where the visitors can get tickets. A rest shed and a toilet block will also be constructed. A lawn and a garden with a children's play area will also come up inside the Park," the officials added.

Other amenities for the visitors include a food court and a selfie point.