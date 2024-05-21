Sushmita Sen Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Historic Miss Universe Win with Touching Post

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen took to social media to commemorate her 30th anniversary as Miss Universe. Sushmita took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting an old photo with a heartfelt caption. For the unversed, Sushmita became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title on May 21, 1994.

In the picture, Sushmita can be seen cradling a toddler while admirably looking at her. She wore a white dress and a sash. Sharing the picture, the former Miss Universe wrote, "This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18-year-old me some of life's most innocent yet profound lessons, which I still live by today. This moment is 30 years old today, as is India's first Miss Universe victory!!!"

Sen further wrote: "What a journey it has been and continues to be...Thank you, India, for always being my greatest identity and strength!! Thank you, Philippines, for the unending love and belonging...Three decades and counting! #mahalkita. I remember and celebrate your grace, my darling @carogomezfilm. #teamo."

The note further read: "To all my loved fans, friends, family, and well wishers around the world...Know that each of you has made a difference in my life and inspired me in ways you may never realise!! I feel the love!! Thank you!!! WHAT AN HONOUR!! Here's to the next 30. #Happy30years #yourstruly #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA "I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Following India's first-ever Miss Universe win with Sushmita, Yukta Mookhey, Lara Dutta, and, most recently, Harnaaz Sandhu, brought back the title home. During the 1994 event, in the final round, Sushmita was asked, "What is the essence of being a woman?" To this, she responded, "Just being a woman is a gift from God that we must all cherish. A child is born from a woman. She demonstrates what caring, sharing, and loving is all about. That is the essence of being a woman."

The latest film Sushmita appeared in was the Disney+ Hotstar series finale, Aarya - Antim Vaar. Apart from her, the show featured an ensemble cast comprising Pratyaksh Panwar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Maya Sarao, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, and Shweta Pasricha.