Planning to Watch Sushmita Sen Starrer Aarya 3? Here Are X Reviews to Go By

Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen returns with the third season of her famous thriller web series, Aarya. The actor wowed the audience and reviewers with her stunning performance in the Emmy-nominated series, leaving fans excited about the new story-line twists and turns in Aarya Season 3. The drama follows an independent woman who joins a mafia organisation to defend her family and exact revenge for her husband's murder.

Fans impatiently awaited the release of Aarya Antim Vaar, and now that it has arrived, they have taken to social media to express their honest opinion at the return of one of their favourite characters. Showering praise on the lead actor, a user wrote: "@thesushmitasen binge watching Aarya and honestly just one thought why are your kids so dumb but love the plot totally worth for sacrificing sleep probably will binge the whole 3 seasons again." Another one wrote: "Ever since @RamKMadhvani's #Aarya moved from being a high quality premium drama in S1 to a crowd pleasing soap style show, it lost its edge and i suspect its core audience. Though @thesushmitasen remains very watchable, the decline in craft and storytelling is severe."

Praising the former Miss Universe, an X user wrote: "#Aarya @thesushmitasen Only U the real queen wat a powerful Roleplay U did It Just Mind-blowing Awesome." On a different note, a social media user wrote: "#aarya season 3 is so boring. The cringy sobs for kids, zero script and hammy #SushmitaSen. Season 1 was great! Season 2 slid. Season 3 is unbearable. Ugh! #aaryaS3 #aaryaseason3"

The first two chapters of the crime thriller, based on the Spanish series Penoza, featured Sushmita Sen's character Aarya as a devoted mother and spouse, who got involved with criminal underworld as a result of unexpected occurrences. These two seasons received widespread praise from both critics and audiences.

On returning the Aarya character for the final time, Sushmita said, "Aarya holds a profound place in my heart, and as Season 3 continues, it's like watching two pieces of my soul come together. Each episode of Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar is a voyage into a universe that has become an integral part of my life. With the entrance of Aarya Antim Vaar, you'll see a side of Aarya that is unlike anything you've seen before: depth, intensity, new wounds, and despair that may lead to the conclusion of her narrative. Playing this character has given me more than I could have possibly expected. I'm excited for everyone to experience the profound progression of this character and the story, which has touched my heart."