Sushmita Sen Reveals Wedding Plans as She Reconciles with Rohman Shawl

Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen, who has receiving applause for her hard-hitting portrayal in the third season of the OTT series Aarya, recently revealed her wedding plans. The actor has no plans to settle down as of now. In an interview, the Main Hoon Na actor disclosed whether she has plans to marry anytime soon. Sen is currently in a relationship with model and actor Rohman Shawl.

When asked about any wedding plans on the cards, the former Miss Universe said: "I know the rest of the world thinks I should care about settling down, at least for the time being. I don't care about it. It is important to note that this is solely because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, a lot. And I have the privilege of knowing some amazing people, including my (Aarya) director (Ram Madhvani) and producer (Amita Madhvani), who are one of the most most beautiful couples I know. But I'm a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom, very very important. So I give a damn about freedom."

Sushmita was initially in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met on Instagram in 2018, but they split up in 2021. "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... the love remains," she wrote on her Instagram account announcing her break up. After a brief alleged affair with millionaire Lalit Modi, Sushmita reconciled with Rohman.

The two after their patch-up were seen holding hands at a few gatherings as well, fuelling wedding rumours. However, the actor has now denied any wedding plans in the near future.

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently wowed the audience with her captivating performance in Aarya Season 3 Part 1. In the show, she plays a fierce mom who goes to great lengths to defend her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. Aarya S3 - Antim Vaar will now be available on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, February 9. It is directed by Ram Madhvani, produced by his wife Amita, and features Ila Arun and Sikandar Kher, among others.