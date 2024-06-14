J&K Terror Upsurge: Amit Shah Calls for High-Level Meeting on June 16 to Review Security Situation

New Delhi: Concerned over the upsurge in terror related violence in Jammu & Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security scenario in a meeting with senior officers of the home ministry in New Delhi.

This is the first such meeting on security issues chaired by Home Minister Shah after he assumed charge at North Block for the second consecutive term.

Shah has also called for another high-level meeting over the security situation of J&K in New Delhi on Sunday.

“The Home Minister gave directions to call a meeting on June 16 at North Block to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparation of Amarnath Yatra. Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and senior officers from Army, Police, J&K administration and MHA will attend the meeting,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

Sources said that the proposed meeting on Sunday is likely to take a call for launching a fresh offensive against the Pakistan backed terror activities in J&K. It is worth mentioning that in a series of attacks, the terrorists ambushed a pilgrim bus at Resai district on June 4 when the new government was taking swearing in.

Friday’s security review meetings come in response to a recent surge in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past four days, terrorists have carried out attacks in four different locations across the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts.

These incidents have resulted in the tragic deaths of nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan. Additionally, seven security personnel and several other individuals sustained injuries during these attacks.

Shocked over the incidents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a review meeting to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Security Advisor, Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and other high-ranking officials were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi received a detailed briefing on the current security landscape and ongoing counter-terrorism initiatives in the region.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of these terror attacks in J&K, the proliferation of liquid explosives in the region by the Pakistani terrorists has become a nightmare for the Indian security agencies.

A senior official in the security establishment told ETV Bharat that the liquid IED which is very difficult-to-detect was recovered following interrogation of a Over Ground Workers (OGW) of a terrorist organization earlier this month in Pulwama. The IED weighed around 6 kg.

“As per initial report the liquid IED was brought in by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. We have alerted all security agencies engaged in counter terror operations about such liquid IEDs,” the official said.

The OGW was arrested following a gunfight with LeT terrorists at Pulwama earlier this month. A dreaded LeT terrorist Riyaz Dar alias “Sathar” and his associate Rayees Dar were killed in the encounter.

“Such explosives can be categorised “d2d” (difficult-to-detect) as they cannot be detected with conventional detectors used by the Road opening Party (RoP) or by sniffer dogs,” the official said.

The officials said that such explosives may have found their way into the Kashmir valley from across the border with the help of drones.