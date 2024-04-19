Tamil Nadu Logs 72.09% Polling; Three Voters Die Of Heat; CEO Seeks Report

Chennai: The state recorded 72.09 per cent of polling in the elections to all the 39 Lok Sabha seats on Friday. The polling passed off peacefully without any major incidents, barring the demise of three senior citizens who came to vote.

The deaths have prompted the Chief Electoral Officer to call for incident reports into these incidents. The entire southern state of Tamil Nadu with about 6.23 crore voters voted to determine the fate of 950 candidates, including 76 women candidates.

The first-time voters (18 -19 years) alone account for 10.92 lakh. Persons with disability (PwD) comprise 4.61 lakh of the total electorate, while 6.14 lakh are aged 85 years and above. The Election Commission has moved 1,58,568 Ballot Units, 81,157 Control Units and 86,858 VVPATs. Voting began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm, with those waiting in the queue being given tokens to cast their vote. 39 counting centres have been set and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

7.20 pm

The voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 72.09% till 7 PM. 67.35 per cent votes were polled in the Chennai Central constituency while 69.26 per cent votes were polled in the Chennai North seat till 7 PM. 67.82 per cent votes were polled in Chennai South, while Salem recorded a voter turnout of 73.55 per cent till 7 PM.

The voter turnout in Tamil Nadu was recorded at 72.09% till 7 PM. 67.35 per cent votes were polled in the Chennai Central constituency while 69.26 per cent votes were polled in the Chennai North seat till 7 PM. 67.82 per cent votes were polled in Chennai South, while Salem recorded a voter turnout of 73.55 per cent till 7 PM. 5.55 pm

Dharmapuri recorded the highest turnout with over 67.52%, closely followed by Namakkal with 67.37%. The lowest turnout was recorded in Chennai South (57.04%).

Dharmapuri recorded the highest turnout with over 67.52%, closely followed by Namakkal with 67.37%. The lowest turnout was recorded in Chennai South (57.04%). 5 pm -CEO Seeks Reports On Deaths-

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has sought reports into incidents where voters who were waiting in the queue swooned and died in Salem, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvallur districts. The CEO said he was awaiting detailed incident reports from the District Election Officials of the respective districts. He added that the poll officials have been asked to take all pre-emptive measures to tackle the soaring mercury levels. "Appropriate measures were taken at all the polling centres to provide shade and drinking water to protect the voters from the intense heat," he said.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has sought reports into incidents where voters who were waiting in the queue swooned and died in Salem, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvallur districts. The CEO said he was awaiting detailed incident reports from the District Election Officials of the respective districts. He added that the poll officials have been asked to take all pre-emptive measures to tackle the soaring mercury levels. "Appropriate measures were taken at all the polling centres to provide shade and drinking water to protect the voters from the intense heat," he said. 4.20 pm -Three Swoon And Die In Polling Stations

Two septuagenarians and a sexagenarian who came to vote in as many districts swooned and died. In Salem, the casualty was reported in Salem West Assembly Constituency and the deceased was identified as Palaniswami (65). A similar incident was reported in the Gangavalli Assembly segment which falls under the Kallakurichi district. The deceased was identified as Chinna Ponnu (77). In Tiruvallur district, a 72-year-old Kanagaraj, fainted and died, when he came to cast his vote at a polling booth in Nemili which falls under the Tiruttani Assembly segment. Read More...

Two septuagenarians and a sexagenarian who came to vote in as many districts swooned and died. In Salem, the casualty was reported in Salem West Assembly Constituency and the deceased was identified as Palaniswami (65). A similar incident was reported in the Gangavalli Assembly segment which falls under the Kallakurichi district. The deceased was identified as Chinna Ponnu (77). In Tiruvallur district, a 72-year-old Kanagaraj, fainted and died, when he came to cast his vote at a polling booth in Nemili which falls under the Tiruttani Assembly segment. 4.01 pm -AIADMK members in North Chennai stage Road Roko-

Citing an EVM malfunction, a group of AIADMK who had come to cast their votes at a polling station setup in a school in the Maha Kavi Bharathi (MKB) Nagar, staged a road roko on Grand Northern Trunk in Vyasarpadi. The police personnel involved in the bandobust held talks with the protesters and also with the poll officials of Chennai North.

Citing an EVM malfunction, a group of AIADMK who had come to cast their votes at a polling station setup in a school in the Maha Kavi Bharathi (MKB) Nagar, staged a road roko on Grand Northern Trunk in Vyasarpadi. The police personnel involved in the bandobust held talks with the protesters and also with the poll officials of Chennai North. 3.43 pm -EVM Malfunctions -

According to the CEO Satyabrata Sahoo, malfunctions in the Electronic Voting Machines were reported in about five polling booths. "There was a delay of about five to twenty minutes in four or five polling booths in Porur, Dharmapuri and Tiruchirappalli after the EVMs malfunctioned, probably due to lose wiring or cable fault," Sahoo told reporters here in Chennai. Those machines were fixed immediately to help resume the polling in those stations without much delay, he added.

According to the CEO Satyabrata Sahoo, malfunctions in the Electronic Voting Machines were reported in about five polling booths. "There was a delay of about five to twenty minutes in four or five polling booths in Porur, Dharmapuri and Tiruchirappalli after the EVMs malfunctioned, probably due to lose wiring or cable fault," Sahoo told reporters here in Chennai. Those machines were fixed immediately to help resume the polling in those stations without much delay, he added. 3.20 pm

The average voter turnout in 39 constituencies of Tamil Nadu where Lok Sabha elections are underway stood at 51.18 per cent till 3 PM.

The average voter turnout in 39 constituencies of Tamil Nadu where Lok Sabha elections are underway stood at 51.18 per cent till 3 PM. 2.10 pm

Congress MP and party's candidate from Virudhunagar constituency, Manickam Tagore cast his vote in Thirunagar, Madurai. The BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Raadhika Sarathkumar and DMDK has fielded Vijaya Prabhakaran from the Virudhunagar constituency.

Congress MP and party's candidate from Virudhunagar constituency, Manickam Tagore cast his vote in Thirunagar, Madurai. The BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Raadhika Sarathkumar and DMDK has fielded Vijaya Prabhakaran from the Virudhunagar constituency. 1.50 pm

At 1 pm, the voter turnout average for the state stood at 40%, with Dharmapuri polling 4 points more than the state average and nearly 8 points less in Chennai Central. 28 Constituencies across the state has polled more than the state average.

At 1 pm, the voter turnout average for the state stood at 40%, with Dharmapuri polling 4 points more than the state average and nearly 8 points less in Chennai Central. 28 Constituencies across the state has polled more than the state average. 1.35 pm

Tamil Nadu Information and Technology Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan exercised his franchise. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thiaga Rajan said, "Went with my mother to cast my vote. Answering questions after voting, I noted that this was the most important election after Independence: a second struggle for freedom. I urge all citizens to exercise their right, and their duty to vote. It is your way to shape our future."

Tamil Nadu Information and Technology Minister Dr P Thiaga Rajan exercised his franchise. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thiaga Rajan said, "Went with my mother to cast my vote. Answering questions after voting, I noted that this was the most important election after Independence: a second struggle for freedom. I urge all citizens to exercise their right, and their duty to vote. It is your way to shape our future." 12.25 pm

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay cast his vote at a polling booth near his residence in Neelankarai, along East Coast Road in Chennai. The actor who is now on a shoot for his GOAT in Russia, took a break from his schedule to come to India and cast his vote. Watch Vijay Cast His Vote...

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay cast his vote at a polling booth near his residence in Neelankarai, along East Coast Road in Chennai. The actor who is now on a shoot for his GOAT in Russia, took a break from his schedule to come to India and cast his vote. 12.02 pm

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the mood of the voters is as such that it would lead to a sweep by the INDIA alliance. "I've travelled all over the state. The mood of Tamil Nadu voters is that the DMK and the INDIA alliance will sweep the elections," he said. Udhayanidhi and his wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, earlier cast their votes, in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the mood of the voters is as such that it would lead to a sweep by the INDIA alliance. "I've travelled all over the state. The mood of Tamil Nadu voters is that the DMK and the INDIA alliance will sweep the elections," he said. Udhayanidhi and his wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, earlier cast their votes, in Chennai. 11.29 am

The voter turnout in Tamil Nadu till 11 am for the first phase of the polls stands at 23.37%. Kallakurichi saw the highest with 26.58%, closely followed by Dindigul 26.34%. Three Chennai Constituencies polled the least with Chennai Nort recording 22.05%, Chennai South 21.97 and Chennai Central 20.09%.

The voter turnout in Tamil Nadu till 11 am for the first phase of the polls stands at 23.37%. Kallakurichi saw the highest with 26.58%, closely followed by Dindigul 26.34%. Three Chennai Constituencies polled the least with Chennai Nort recording 22.05%, Chennai South 21.97 and Chennai Central 20.09%. 10.55 am

Tinsel Town members cast their vote in their respective booths. Actor and MNM founder Kamal Haasan cast his vote at a polling booth in Koyambedu, while actor Dhanush cast his at a polling booth in Alwarpet. Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Rajnikanth too cast their votes in the state capital. Actor Ajith Kumar was the first from the Kollywood to cast his vote. He also turned out to be the first voter in his poll booth in Tiruvanmiyur. Actor Vijay is expected to cast his vote. Actors Trisha and Raghava Lawrence were among those who cast their votes in Chennai.

Tinsel Town members cast their vote in their respective booths. Actor and MNM founder in Koyambedu, while actor Dhanush cast his at a polling booth in Alwarpet. Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Rajnikanth too cast their votes in the state capital. He also turned out to be the first voter in his poll booth in Tiruvanmiyur. Actor Vijay is expected to cast his vote. Actors in Chennai. 10.35 am

Former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami who voted in a polling station in Salem earlier in the day said "Everyone should exercise their franchise." "Today is a great day to establish our right to vote, the foundation of democracy. Today is an important day to choose good people who are able to ask for our rights and protect the values ​​of democracy. Therefore, I request everyone to go to their polling stations without fail and do their democratic duty," he wrote in X.

Former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami who voted in a polling station in Salem earlier in the day said "Everyone should exercise their franchise." "Today is a great day to establish our right to vote, the foundation of democracy. Today is an important day to choose good people who are able to ask for our rights and protect the values ​​of democracy. Therefore, I request everyone to go to their polling stations without fail and do their democratic duty," he wrote in X. 10.28 am

DMK candidate from Perambalur, K.N. Arun Nehru cast his vote at a polling booth in Kanakiliyanallur, Tiruchirappalli district. Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh cast his vote at a polling booth in Crawford, Tiruchirappalli.

DMK candidate from Perambalur, K.N. Arun Nehru cast his vote at a polling booth in Kanakiliyanallur, Tiruchirappalli district. Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh cast his vote at a polling booth in Crawford, Tiruchirappalli. 9.32 am

The State's polling percentage stood at 12.25% in the first two hours into voting, according to the data shared by the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. Kallakurichi recorded the highest turnout with over 15%, closely followed by Dharmapuri, also breaching the 15% mark. The lowest turnout was recorded in Chennai Central, which reported 8.6% till 9 am.

The State's polling percentage stood at 12.25% in the first two hours into voting, according to the data shared by the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. Kallakurichi recorded the highest turnout with over 15%, closely followed by Dharmapuri, also breaching the 15% mark. The lowest turnout was recorded in Chennai Central, which reported 8.6% till 9 am. 9.13 am

Union Minister and BJP candidate Nilgiris L Murugan cast his vote at a polling station in the state capital. After voting in Koyambedu, the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP urged the voters to cast their votes in favour of a Viksit Bharat. "I urge the voters to come forward and cast their votes for a Viksit Bharat, a developed nation and corruption-free nation. I appeal to all the first-time votes, women and all voters to exertcise their franchise and help the polling reach 100%," he said.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Nilgiris L Murugan cast his vote at a polling station in the state capital. After voting in Koyambedu, the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP urged the voters to cast their votes in favour of a Viksit Bharat. "I urge the voters to come forward and cast their votes for a Viksit Bharat, a developed nation and corruption-free nation. I appeal to all the first-time votes, women and all voters to exertcise their franchise and help the polling reach 100%," he said. 9 am

"In Tamil Nadu, I don't think they will even come to second place. They don't have any space here. BJP is not at all in the picture. The fight is between the DMK and the AIADMK," DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said when asked about the BJP's chances in the state. "The INDIA bloc will sweep the state. The alliance will bag all 39 seats and the one in Puducherry," Kanimozhi said after she cast her vote in Chennai. She said she would fly out to Thoothukudi, where she is seeking a re-election.

"In Tamil Nadu, I don't think they will even come to second place. They don't have any space here. BJP is not at all in the picture. The fight is between the DMK and the AIADMK," DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said when asked about the BJP's chances in the state. "The INDIA bloc will sweep the state. The alliance will bag all 39 seats and the one in Puducherry," Kanimozhi said after she cast her vote in Chennai. She said she would fly out to Thoothukudi, where she is seeking a re-election. 8.43 am

After casting his vote, Stalin said that the Indian bloc is in an advantageous position. "I have done my part in the democratic process by exercising my franchise. I also urge you to do the same for the welfare of democracy," he said. "The chances of the INDIA bloc is huge as you think," Stalin quipped when he was asked to rate the chances for the Opposition combine. Read More...

After casting his vote, Stalin said that the Indian bloc is in an advantageous position. "I have done my part in the democratic process by exercising my franchise. I also urge you to do the same for the welfare of democracy," he said. "The chances of the INDIA bloc is huge as you think," Stalin quipped when he was asked to rate the chances for the Opposition combine. 8.30 am

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote at the polling station setup in the Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women (formerly known as the S.I.E.T Women’s College). He arrived at the polling station with his wife Durga Stalin. He stood in the queue and was greeted by the voters who had arrived ahead of him. After the polling personnel checked out his name in the electoral roll and marked as having cast the vote, he was allowed to cast his vote.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote at the polling station setup in the Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women (formerly known as the S.I.E.T Women’s College). He arrived at the polling station with his wife Durga Stalin. He stood in the queue and was greeted by the voters who had arrived ahead of him. After the polling personnel checked out his name in the electoral roll and marked as having cast the vote, he was allowed to cast his vote. 8 am

Annamalai who cast his vote in Karur district said he would quit politics if the DMK was able to prove that he has given money to even a single voter in Coimbatore. Responding to a question of bribing voters, the BJP leader said he would quit politics if it is proven. He suggested all that the DMK will have to prove is that any one person in the Coimbatore constituency has been given cash for a vote by his party. "On this auspicious day, all of us should exercise our franchise. The power of democracy is vested with the voter. I have voted in my polling booth setup here in Uthupatti, in Thottampatti. Wherever you are in Tamil Nadu, please come and vote before the stipulated timing," he said.

Annamalai who cast his vote in Karur district said he would quit politics if the DMK was able to prove that he has given money to even a single voter in Coimbatore. Responding to a question of bribing voters, the BJP leader said he would quit politics if it is proven. He suggested all that the DMK will have to prove is that any one person in the Coimbatore constituency has been given cash for a vote by his party. "On this auspicious day, all of us should exercise our franchise. The power of democracy is vested with the voter. I have voted in my polling booth setup here in Uthupatti, in Thottampatti. Wherever you are in Tamil Nadu, please come and vote before the stipulated timing," he said. 7.49 am

BJP state unit chief and party candidate for Coimbatore constituency K Annamalai cast his vote in Karur district.

BJP state unit chief and party candidate for Coimbatore constituency K Annamalai cast his vote in Karur district. 7.35 am

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami voted in a polling station in Salem. He was the first one to cast his vote in the polling station set up in Siluvampalaiyam in Edappadi taluk.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami voted in a polling station in Salem. He was the first one to cast his vote in the polling station set up in Siluvampalaiyam in Edappadi taluk. 7.27 am

Former Telangana Governor and BJP's South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan cast her vote at a polling booth in Saligramam, Chennai. Soundarajan appealed to the voters to come out and exercise their franchise. "I appeal to all our brothers, sisters, and elders to please come and vote. Don't give away your democratic right. Come, cast your vote, take a selfie and motivate others," she told reporters after she cast her vote.

Former Telangana Governor and BJP's South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan cast her vote at a polling booth in Saligramam, Chennai. Soundarajan appealed to the voters to come out and exercise their franchise. "I appeal to all our brothers, sisters, and elders to please come and vote. Don't give away your democratic right. Come, cast your vote, take a selfie and motivate others," she told reporters after she cast her vote. 7.20 am

Congress leader and former Union Minister cast his vote in a polling station in his native district, Sivaganga. He exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc would win all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"I'm very happy and proud that I've been able to cast my vote in the general elections to the Parliament. I'm absolutely confident that the INDIA bloc will win all the 39 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. I'm absolutely confident that we will win all seats," he said, reiterating his comments.

Congress leader and former Union Minister cast his vote in a polling station in his native district, Sivaganga. He exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc would win all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state. "I'm very happy and proud that I've been able to cast my vote in the general elections to the Parliament. I'm absolutely confident that the INDIA bloc will win all the 39 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. I'm absolutely confident that we will win all seats," he said, reiterating his comments. 7 am

Voting begins across the state in 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. As per the schedule, the entire state goes to polling in the first phase on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Voting begins across the state in 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. As per the schedule, the entire state goes to polling in the first phase on Friday, April 19, 2024. 6.30 am

Mock Polls are underway in all the Polling Stations across all the 68,321 polling stations set up in the state. Mock polls are conducted before the agents of the contesting candidates, aimed at checking whether the EVMs are capturing the choice exercised by the voters and tallying the same with the VVPAT machines connected to it.

Here is a list of 39 seats going to polls today:

Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari.

As many 24 of the 39 seats are represented by DMK at present, The Congress represents nine seats. None of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies are represented by the BJP

Puducherry, a Union Territory town bounded by Tamil Nadu, is also set to vote in Lok Sabha Elections on Friday. The fate of 26 candidates in fray will be sealed on Friday when voters spread across four regions will pick the lone MP from this union territory, where the fight is largely confined between the ruling BJP and Congress.

Polls follow fierce campaigns, acrimonious debates

Ahead of the polls, Tamil Nadu saw fierce campaigns and acrimonious debates, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi putting in a massive effort to gain some foothold in the Dravidian land.

The election mood set in pretty early in the state, in January, with the commencement of repeated visits by Modi who combined development and honour for Tamil language and culture as his main election plank that also had the key element of denouncing DMK-Congress over alleged corruption and 'parivarvad' politics.

Security Scenario

About 190 companies of the Central Armed Police Force have been deployed for the polling process in 39 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across Tamil Nadu, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Thursday.

There are as many as 68,321 polling stations and 39 counting centres. Arrangements have been to webcast polling from 44,801 (65 per cent) stations. A total of 3.32 lakh polling personnel have been involved in the exercise and 15 companies of CRPF would be deployed at counting centres in addition to the local police personnel, Sahoo said.

"About 8,050 vulnerable polling stations besides 181 critical polling stations have been identified. In addition, we have sought the deployment of 3,500 personnel from the Andhra Pradesh Armed Police Force and 4,500 persons from the Home Guards of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Totally 1.3 lakh police personnel would be deployed for poll-related activities," the CEO explained.

What documents voters should carry

All eligible voters whose names figure in the electoral rolls should carry any one of the following documents: Voter ID Card, Aadhaar Card, PAN card, Unique Disability ID, Service Identity Card, Passbook Issued by Bank, MGNREGA Job Card, Health Insurance, Driving Licence, Passport, Smart Card, Pension Document and Official Identity Card.

Key Constituencies

Coimbatore: The hub of western Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore is the most keenly watched constituency in the state. BJP's K Annamalai is slogging to emerge victorious, battling against Dravidian giants the DMK and AIADMK. He faces DMK leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran. The incumbent MP is P. Ramaswamy Natarajan of CPI.

Chennai Central: With six assembly constituencies, this seat will witness a direct BJP vs DMK electoral contest. Former Union minister and incumbent DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran is contesting against BJP's Vinoj P Selvam.

Chennai South: BJP has fielded former Telangana Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South. She is facing DMK MP T Sumathy and former AIADMK MP J Jayavardhan.

Thoothukkudi: This constituency in southern Tamil Nadu has 28 contenders including DMK leader and incumbent MP Kanimozhi. In 2019, the DMK leader had defeated BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan. Kanimozhi had bagged 39.44 per cent of votes to emerge victorious.

Nilgiris: The Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat will witness a triangular fight between incumbent MP A Raja of the DMK, AIADMK's Logesh Tamil Selvan and Union minister L Murugan, who belongs to the BJP. Raja won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, defeating AIADMK's Thiyagarajan.

Prominent Candidates

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai), A Raja (Nilgiris), Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), BJP's L Murugan (Nilgiris), Tamilisai Soundararajan (South Chennai), former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Ramanathapuram), Congress party's Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga) and AIADMK's J Jayavardhan (South Chennai) and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran (Theni) are among the prominent candidates.