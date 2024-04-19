Lok Sabha 2024: Prashanth Returns from Goat Russia Shoot to Vote; Trisha, Raghava Also Cast Ballot

Hyderabad: Amidst the fervour of electoral democracy, Tamil Nadu marked the beginning of the Lok Sabha polls today, with many Tamil actors coming out in huge numbers to cast their votes. After superstars Ajit and Rajinikanth, actors Prashanth, Trisha and Raghava Lawrence were seen at polling stations.

Prashanth, who will be seen in GOAT (an acronym for Greatest Of All Time), flew down to India from Russia to cast his vote. The actor was busy shooting for the Thalapathy starrer in Russia. However, the actor took out time and came down to Chennai to vote for the Lok Sabha polls.

Trisha made her way to a polling station clad in a yellow and white striped loose-fitted shirt. She paired it with grey pants. The actor was mobbed by fans as he made her way to St Francis Xavier School, TTK Road for voting in Chennai on Friday.

Moreover, actor Raghava Lawrence also exercised his right to vote as Tamil Nadu entered the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. He was accompanied by his mother as he visited the Ashok Nagar School polling booth. The actor was seen wearing a light-coloured kurta, After voting, he smiled at the cameras flaunting his inked finger.

The first round of the general elections is presently underway in Tamil Nadu, with voting taking place in all 39 constituencies. The seven-stage election process, which will cover 102 parliamentary seats in 21 states and Union Territories, got underway at seven in the morning today. Voters can still cast their ballots till this evening at six o'clock.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry are among the states with constituencies covered by the first round of voting.

The next round of stages is slated to begin on April 26 and go through May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with each phase focusing on a different set of constituencies. This structure is similar to that of the seven-phase general elections that were held earlier in 2019. The votes will be tallied on June 4.