Lok Sabha Election 2024: Back from Russia, Thalapathy Vijay Casts Vote; Creates Fan Frenzy - Watch

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Back from Russia, Thalapathy Vijay Cast Vote; Creates Fan Frenzy - Watch

Hyderabad: As Tamil Nadu hosts the first round of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay was seen exercising his voting rights in a polling station in Chennai today. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president cast his vote at a polling booth in Neelankarai, Chennai. The actor recently returned from Russia to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Amidst his busy schedule wrapping up his upcoming film GOAT, also known as The Greatest of All Times, directed by Venkat Prabhu, Vijay is gearing up for a transition into politics, intending to leave behind his successful acting career to focus full-time on political endeavors. In February, Vijay announced the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, pledging to bring about significant political reforms characterised by transparency, equality, and an end to corruption.

Expressing his dedication to public service, Vijay made it clear that politics isn't merely a career choice but a strong commitment to serving the people. He underscored his long-standing preparation for this transition, emphasising his deep-rooted desire to engage fully in politics. Detailing Vijay's political vision, a statement highlighted the prevailing political landscape in Tamil Nadu marked by administrative misconduct and divisive practices based on caste and religion.

Vijay aims to address these issues and usher in a new era of governance characterised by selflessness, transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency. The GOAT actor clarified that his party would not participate in the 2024 general elections nor endorse any other political party during the upcoming elections.