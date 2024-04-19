Lok Sabha Election 2024: TN CM Stalin Votes; Kanimozhi Asserts 'Advantage INDIA', BJP 'No Chance'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stood in a queue at a polling station in the Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women (formerly known as the S.I.E.T Women’s College) to cast his vote along with his wife Durga Stalin in the first phase of the mammoth seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

After casting his vote, Stalin took to his verified X handle to share the same with his audience. "I did my democratic duty to protect the country! Everyone votes correctly. Especially young people who are first-time voters should vote with enthusiasm! The future of our India is in your hands," read his post.

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from Thoothukudi also cast her vote at a polling booth in Chennai. Speaking to the media later, she said she was confident of INDIA bloc winning all 39 seats in the southern state.

"In Tamil Nadu, I don't think they will even come in second place. They don't have any space here. The BJP is not at all in the picture. The fight is between the DMK and the AIADMK," she said while asking about the BJP's chances in the state. "The INDIA bloc will sweep the state. The alliance will bag all 39 seats, and the one in Puducherry," Kanimozhi said after casting her vote in Chennai. She further shared that she will fly out to Thoothukudi, where she is seeking re-election.

While the DMK-led alliance has been anticipating repeating its 2019 record, when they romped home by bagging 38 of the 39 seats, the saffron party has put all its might into the polls as it drew a blank in the same year. On the other hand, the polls are also important for AIADMK, which came out of the BJP-led NDA in September last year. The southern state is witnessing captivating battles on several seats, with some power leaders in the contest.