Lok Sabha Election 2024: TN CM Stalin Votes; Kanimozhi Asserts 'Advantage INDIA', BJP 'No Chance'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

TN CM Stalin Cast His Vote

As polling began in Tamil Nadu in all 39 seats in the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote along with his wife Durga Stalin in the morning and asked the youth to vote with enthusiasm. His party leader and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from Thoothukudi was confident of an INDIA bloc sweep in the southern state.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stood in a queue at a polling station in the Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women (formerly known as the S.I.E.T Women’s College) to cast his vote along with his wife Durga Stalin in the first phase of the mammoth seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

After casting his vote, Stalin took to his verified X handle to share the same with his audience. "I did my democratic duty to protect the country! Everyone votes correctly. Especially young people who are first-time voters should vote with enthusiasm! The future of our India is in your hands," read his post.

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from Thoothukudi also cast her vote at a polling booth in Chennai. Speaking to the media later, she said she was confident of INDIA bloc winning all 39 seats in the southern state.

"In Tamil Nadu, I don't think they will even come in second place. They don't have any space here. The BJP is not at all in the picture. The fight is between the DMK and the AIADMK," she said while asking about the BJP's chances in the state. "The INDIA bloc will sweep the state. The alliance will bag all 39 seats, and the one in Puducherry," Kanimozhi said after casting her vote in Chennai. She further shared that she will fly out to Thoothukudi, where she is seeking re-election.

While the DMK-led alliance has been anticipating repeating its 2019 record, when they romped home by bagging 38 of the 39 seats, the saffron party has put all its might into the polls as it drew a blank in the same year. On the other hand, the polls are also important for AIADMK, which came out of the BJP-led NDA in September last year. The southern state is witnessing captivating battles on several seats, with some power leaders in the contest.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.