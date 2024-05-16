ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tabu 'Thrilled' to Team up with Emily Watson, Olivia Williams in Max Series Dune: Prophecy

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Bollywood actor Tabu is poised to return to Hollywood with her latest venture Dune: Prophecy, a Max original series.(Photo: ANI)

Tabu is set to make her Hollywood return in the Max original series Dune: Prophecy, portraying the role of Sister Francesca alongside a star-studded cast. She expresses excitement about joining the Dune franchise, highlighting her 'thrill' to collaborate with top creators and actors.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Tabu is poised to return to Hollywood with her latest venture Dune: Prophecy, a Max original series. In this highly anticipated project, Tabu will be essaying a pivotal role as Sister Francesca, alongside a stellar ensemble cast featuring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and Johdi May, among others.

In a recent conversation with a newswire, Tabu expressed her enthusiasm about being a part of the Dune franchise, which has garnered six Academy Awards. The actor stated that she's 'thrilled' to be associated with the globally renowned franchise, Dune: Prophecy, and to have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most exceptional creators, actors, and crew members in the industry. The series is all set to stream on JioCinema.

Based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson's novel Sisterhood of Dune, Tabu's character Sister Francesca is a complex and multifaceted persona, embodying strength, intelligence and allure. The plot revolves around Francesca's return to the Palace where she was once cherished by the Emperor, only to disrupt the delicate balance of power in the capital. This sets in motion a gripping narrative of grit, human emotions and cosmic mystique.

Created by Frank Herbert, Dune: Prophecy follows the journey of two Harkonnen sisters as they combat formidable forces threatening the future of humanity and establish the legendary sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The series boasts an impressive cast, including Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, among many other notable stars.

Notably, this is not Tabu's first foray into international projects. The actor has previously made her mark in several global productions such as A Suitable Boy, Life of Pi and The Namesake, solidifying her reputation as a versatile and talented performer. With Dune: Prophecy, Tabu is poised to captivate audiences worldwide once again, bringing her unique talent and charisma to the global stage.

