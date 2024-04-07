Crew Box Office Collection: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti's Film Hits Rs 100 Cr Club in Nine Days of Release

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is unstoppable at the box office. The film heist comedy helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan enters Rs 100 crore club on ninth day of its release. In India, the film crosses Rs 50 crore mark.

Hyderabad: The movie Crew, which hit big screens on March 29, has reached a significant milestone by crossing the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office on its ninth day in theatres. Globally, the film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon has also surpassed Rs 100 crore in box office earnings. Over the weekend, the film's producers shared these achievements on social media, indicating that the heist comedy has now exceeded Rs 100 crore in worldwide box office collections. "Crew" tells the story of three working women against the backdrop of the aviation industry.

Excited about the film's success, the producers posted a new poster on Instagram displaying the box office figures, including a total of Rs 104.08 crore globally by day 9. They expressed their joy by saying, "That’s how we roll 💰 Flying into the 100 crore club with our Crew!🧑🏽‍✈️." Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti also shared this update on their Instagram accounts, tagging their colleagues from the movie.

Earlier, Crew made history on its opening day by recording the highest opening for a film led by three female stars, collecting Rs 20.07 crores globally.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It follows the lives of three air hostesses whose lives take a dramatic turn after discovering a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits under his shirt.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, along with Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures, Crew continues to soar at the box office. The film faces no major competition until Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan arrive in cinemas on April 10.

