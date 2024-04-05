Crew Box Office Day 7: Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu's Heist Drama Maintains Steady Pace in India

Hyderabad: The recently released film Crew continues to perform strongly at the box office, both domestically and internationally. The heist drama, featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, maintained its steady pace on its seventh day, raking in an estimated Rs 3 crore. Globally, the movie has amassed over Rs 82 crore in earnings.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Crew opened in theatres with Rs 9.25 crore on day one, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on day two, Rs 10.5 crore on day three, Rs 4.2 crore on day four, Rs 3.75 crore on day five, and Rs 3.3 crore on day six. Early estimates suggest the film will add another Rs 3 crore on day seven, maintaining an overall 11.40 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, bringing its total collection to Rs 43.75 crore.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew revolves around the comedic exploits of three women amidst the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their paths intersect with unexpected consequences, leading them into a tangled web of deception.

In addition to Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the heist comedy features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Supporting cast members include Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures, Crew has already grossed over Rs 82 crore worldwide since its theatrical release on March 29.