Tabu Bags Strong Role in Hollywood Series Dune: Prophecy, a Prequel to Timothee-Zendaya Starrer

Hyderabad: Basking in the success of Crew, acclaimed actor Tabu adds another feather to her illustrious cap as she joins the cast of the Hollywood series Dune: Prophecy. She's taking on a prominent role in this show, which acts as a prequel to the 2021 released movie Dune by Denis Villeneuve starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

The series was first announced in 2019 as Dune: The Sisterhood and draws inspiration from the book Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. In Dune: Prophecy, set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' rise, Tabu plays Sister Francesca. She's described as strong, smart, and captivating, with a history of romance with the Emperor. Her return to the palace shakes things up.

Tabu, who has two National Awards to her credit, will be sharing screen with a star-studded cast including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and others. It's been a bumpy journey to production with changes in leadership and a reboot in 2023. Alison Schapker is now leading the show.

Tabu, known for her roles in both Bollywood and Western cinema, made her mark internationally with Mira Nair's The Namesake in 2006 and Ang Lee's directorial Life of Pi in 2012.

Back in Bollywood, she's teaming up again with Ajay Devgn for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, a musical romantic drama spanning over two decades. Ajay and Tabu have a history of successful collaborations, and their fans can expect their chemistry to shine once more in this upcoming film, slated for release in July.