Body of Young Woman Found in Woods in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar: The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in the bushes near Mansa Devi temple in Har Ki Pauri area in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand on Thursday causing a stir in the area. The identity of the woman is being ascertained by the police even as the circumstances around her death too are not clear yet.

Divulging further details into the incident, Haridwar Kotwali in-charge Kundan Singh Rana said that police received a distress call that a shopkeeper running his shop near Mansa Devi temple had seen the body of an unknown woman lying in the nearby forest area. After receiving the information, Kotwali in-charge Kundan Singh Rana along with his team rushed to the spot and found the body of the woman lying in a ditch, about 20-30 meters below the Mansa Devi footpath, a little further from where the stairs start, a police official said.

He said that the deceased woman believed to be in her early 20s was taken out of the ditch and brought up to the road. According to the police official, the locals who were questioned by the police could not identify the deceased woman after which the body was taken to the government hospital for further legal formalities including postmortem.

The circumstances around the death of the woman were not immediately clear. It was not known whether the woman had died a natural death or if she had been murdered. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the woman's death.