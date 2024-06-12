T20 World Cup 2024: India Bowlers Put Up Dominant Show; Restrict USA To 110/8

New York: Hosts USA displayed remarkable resilience against India in a gripping contest at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium, posting a competitive 110-8 despite an early collapse. The tricky pitch and the likes of pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, who had previously bowled a crucial Super Over against Pakistan, pose a significant challenge for the Indian batting line-up.

The hosts ended their innings with six sixes and three boundaries for the good-looking 110 on board with eight down, Jasdeep Singh getting run out on the last ball of the innings. In the end, it was a score that has proved to be tricky on this pitch.

Arshdeep Singh got four wickets, Hardik Pandya two even as in a rarity, Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless and Indian-origin Nitish Kumar top-posted 27 runs for USA in his short innings.

Winning the toss on a sunny morning, Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. The decision paid immediate dividends as Arshdeep delivered a first-ball beauty, dismissing Shayan Jehangir for a golden duck. This early setback set the tone for the USA, a team featuring eight Indian-origin players, two Pakistanis, and a Caribbean cricketer.

Arshdeep continued his onslaught, sending Andrias Ghous back to the pavilion for just two runs, courtesy of a mistimed pull caught by a sprinting Hardik Pandya. With the USA struggling at 3-2, the pressure was immense. Arshdeep's opening over was a masterclass, conceding only three runs and taking two wickets.

The USA began to stabilise by the fifth over, cautiously navigating Bumrah's lethal deliveries. Aron Jones provided some respite with a reassuring six off Mohammed Siraj, while Steven Taylor played a steady hand. However, Pandya soon broke their partnership by dismissing Jones for 11 runs, reducing the USA to 25-3.

Axar Patel's introduction in the ninth over brought further challenges for the USA. It was Nitish Kumar, who injected some momentum, fearlessly hitting two boundaries and a six to score a well-earned 27 runs. His innings ended with a catch at the square leg boundary by Siraj, giving Arshdeep his third wicket.

Pandya struck again, claiming his second wicket in a wicket-maiden over by dismissing Corey Anderson with a high catch by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. This brought the USA to 96-6 in the 17th over. Arshdeep then secured his fourth wicket, removing Harmeet Singh, who nicked it to Rishabh Pant. At 98-7 with two overs to go, Jasdeep Singh's efforts helped the USA reach a three-figure total.

Despite the tricky pitch, the USA managed to post a respectable 110-8, a score that can prove to be challenging for India to chase. Jasdeep Singh's run-out on the last ball encapsulated the USA's fighting spirit.