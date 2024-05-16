West Bengal: BJP Worker Found Dead in Burdwan, Dilip Ghosh Says TMC Involved

Monteswar: Body of a 41-year-old polling agent of BJP was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Burdwan district on Thursday.

The incident took place at Selia village of Monteswar in Burdwan this morning. BJP's Burdwan-Durgapur candidate Dilip Ghosh alleged that Abhijit was murdered by the TMC and then his body was hanged from a tree.

Protesting against the incident and demanding an investigation, BJP workers staged a demonstration and gheraoed Monteswar police station.

Abhijit was BJP's booth president of booth number 168 of Monteswar Assembly. On Wednesday night there was a puja in the village and he was busy with the preparations. He was also seen making arrangements for the cultural programmes that were organised on the occasion.

It is being said that he went missing since late night. Villagers searched for him but could not trace him anywhere. Later this morning, locals found him hanging from a tree in the village.

BJP alleged that even though his body was found hanging from a tree, his feet were touching the ground, proving that he was killed and then hanged.

"How could he die by suicide after working all day at the puja? He was earlier threatened and now killed and hanged. This time, TMC could not loot votes or create violence during polling so they killed our worker to take revenge. We have demanded a thorough investigation," Dilip Ghosh said.

Voting in Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat was held on May 13. BJP workers said Abhijit was threatened of dire consequences when he went to put up party flags prior to polling.

TMC has denied the allegations and claimed that he may have died by suicide due to some family problems.