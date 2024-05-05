BSF Jawan Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: A Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Babliyanwala on Sunday, the police said. The Jawan was posted at the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, they said. The deceased has been identified as Mukanda Deka (57), a resident of Darrang in Assam.

On receiving the information, the BSF officials reached the spot and informed the Tanot Police Station about the incident. Tanot Police Station officials then arrived at the place and shifted the body to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Currently, the police are investigating to find the cause of his extreme step.

Last year, a BSF jawan shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Barmer. The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar (24), a resident of the Bakhasar Police Station area of Tripura. The jawan was posted on the Indo-Pak border in the Barmer district on Wednesday night. On receiving the information, the top BSF officials and Bakhasar Police Station officer Surajbhan Singh and his team reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

