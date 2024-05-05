BSF Jawan Dies by Suicide in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Tanot police station officials arrived at the spot, took the body into their custody and started investigating the case into the matter.
BSF officials and Tanot police arrived at the spot (Source: ETV Bharat)

The Tanot police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to the hospital mortuary for conducting the post-mortem. Later, they launched a probe into the incident.

Jaisalmer: A Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Babliyanwala on Sunday, the police said. The Jawan was posted at the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, they said. The deceased has been identified as Mukanda Deka (57), a resident of Darrang in Assam.

On receiving the information, the BSF officials reached the spot and informed the Tanot Police Station about the incident. Tanot Police Station officials then arrived at the place and shifted the body to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Currently, the police are investigating to find the cause of his extreme step.

Last year, a BSF jawan shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Barmer. The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar (24), a resident of the Bakhasar Police Station area of Tripura. The jawan was posted on the Indo-Pak border in the Barmer district on Wednesday night. On receiving the information, the top BSF officials and Bakhasar Police Station officer Surajbhan Singh and his team reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read More

  1. Head Constable Found Dead in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur; Suicide Suspected
  2. 36-Yr-Old Doctor Found Dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Police Suspect Suicide Over Debt
  3. Youth Who Failed to Clear UPSC Exam Dies by Suicide in UP's Rishikesh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.