First Batch of Indian Players Leave for USA for T20 World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The first batch of Indian players departed for the United States of America (USA) for the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup that is set to take place in the Americas.

Among the players who departed for the US are skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Pant has made a comeback to the Indian team after a near-fatal car accident.

The other players who boarded the plane to New York are pacers Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel. The support staff comprising head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, also left for the US. This is coach Rahul Dravid's last assignment with the national team during his current tenure.

India will play a warm-up game against Bangladesh on June 1. The Rohit Sharma-led side are placed alongside Ireland, Pakistan, and co-hosts US and Canada in the group stage of the competition. India begins their campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5.

India is aiming to win the coveted title, their second and also end an ICC Trophy drought. The last ICC Trophy won by India was the 2013 Champions Trophy in England under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.