BJP MLA Raja Singh Detained At Hyderabad Airport While Attempting To Visit Medak

Medak (Telangana): BJP MLA Raja Singh was detained at Shamshabad Airport after attempting to visit Medak, where a clash between two communities had erupted over the alleged illegal transport of cows.

Singh had just landed in Hyderabad when the police arrested him, preventing his travel to Medak and escorting him to his home instead. According to the police, Singh's arrest was a preventive measure due to the ongoing tension in Medak.

"We have done preventive arrest at Shamshabad Airport. He wanted to go to Medak but we left him at his house," said Police. "Arrested by Telangana Police at the airport while on the way to Medak to meet @BJP4TelanganaKaryakartas who were attacked by goons," Raja Singh complained in a post on X.

The clash reportedly began when leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) intervened in the transportation of cows. A few persons have already been taken into custody in Medak and an investigation is ongoing as cases are being registered against both parties and the situation is under control for now, the senior police officer said.

According to him, the scuffle broke out when the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders stopped the transportation of the cows, and instead of giving a complaint, they staged a protest."

The scuffle led to two persons receiving injuries. After that, both parties staged a protest on the road. The hospital where the injured persons were receiving treatment was also attacked," Swamy said.

Section 144 has been imposed near Ramdas Chowrasta in the Medhak district of Telangana to bring the situation under control. Notably, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of four or more people in an area, is usually implemented to avoid any protests that could lead to violence and riots.

"The police imposed Section 144 in the area and the situation is under control now," Medak Superintendent of Police Office B Bala Swamy said. BJP leader Raja Singh said, " Yesterday, a call was received from cow vigilantes from Medak PS area that 100 cows were tied up at the backside of a 'Kalyana Mandapam'. They (cow vigilantes) went to the Police station but they (police) did not take any action. Then another call was received that around 70 calves were also tied up."

"A call was made to Police station but Police asked who they were and threatened to take action against the vigilantes. So they got angry and they directly went to the place where cows and calves were tied up. Butchers attacked the cow vigilantes when they reached there and a member Arun Raj was attacked with a knife...I request Police to release those cows and calves and take action against the people behind this...I was taken to custody from airport...Police are saying that I will be under house arrest for 3 days...Congress' 'gundaraj' is going in Telangana," he added.