Kalki 2898 AD First Single: Bhairava Anthem Full Video Is out, Finally!

Hyderabad: As the clock ticked towards the imminent release of Kalki 2898 AD first single, the anticipation around the Bhairava Anthem was palpable. After pushing the release twice, the makers have finally dropped full video of Bhairava Anthem. Before its grand release, a peek behind the scenes (BTS) set the internet abuzz. Shared by the makers, a BTS clip featured Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh sharing endearing moments, sparking smiles among their legion of fans.

The Bhairava Anthem marks the maiden track from the eagerly awaited sci-fi saga, blending Telugu and Punjabi lyrics in a groundbreaking musical fusion. Diljit Dosanjh and Deepak Blue have crooned Bhairava Anthem, a Santosh Narayanan composition penned by Rakesh Kumar Pal, popularly known as Kumaar. This bold musical experiment retains Punjabi verses while adapting Telugu lines into Tamil and Hindi across different versions.

Bhairava Anthem teaser dropped last Saturday spotlighting Diljit in his charismatic Punjabi persona, with Prabhas sporting a turban, adding to the excitement. The announcement of the Bhairava Anthem has stirred significant interest, promising a visual feast for the fans.

Originally slated for June 16, the full video release of Bhairava Anthem was rescheduled to June 17 for reasons undisclosed. Nevertheless, the makers partially appeased fans by launching its audio version across multiple streaming platforms.

Ahead of the song release, makers treated fans with an endearing off-camera moment shared by Diljit and Prabhas. In the video, the two stars, who collaborated for this energetic music video, were seen exchanging warm embraces off-camera, a moment now widely circulating online. Fans are lauding Prabhas and Diljit's humility in the video. Reacting to the BTS clip, a fan wropte, "Darling for a reason," while another chimed in, "Diljit and Prabhas humbleness is all hearts."

With a global release set for June 27, early box office indicators suggest a robust opening, surpassing the $1 million mark in advance bookings. Reports indicate Kalki 2898 AD has set a new precedent as the fastest Indian film to achieve this milestone in USA premiere pre-sales, overtaking the record previously held by RRR.