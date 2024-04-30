T20 World Cup 2024: India Announce Squad - Virat, Chahal, Pant In; KL Rahul Out

India announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 and Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the marquee tournament. Yuzvendra Chahal has been included in the squad while KL Rahul has found no place in the lineup.

Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the team for the marquee tournament on Tuesday.

Most of the team was on the expected lines but wicket-keeper-batter KL Rahul was a surprise omission in the roster. The top-order batters in the lineup include the star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli plus young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rohit and Virat could open the batting. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has reposed faith in wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who has made the cut after returning from a a life-threatning injury while Kerala and Rajasthan Royals batter Sanju Samson is the other wicketkeeper in the lineup.

Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel will form the unit of the all-rounders while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are specialist spinners squad. Hardik Pandya has been named as the Vice Captain.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and it includes left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. Batter Shubman Gill, Batter Rinku Singh, pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been named as reserves."India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024, at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in an official release.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

