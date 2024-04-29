ICC T20 WC: New Zealand Announce Squad; Williamson To Lead The Fold

Auckland (New Zealand): Seasoned campaigner and star batter Kane Williamson will lead the New Zealand squad in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting in the West Indies and United States of America in June.

The squad led by Williamson was revealed today by New Zealand selector Sam Wells at an event held at the ANZ Centre here.

According to a media statement posted by New Zealand Cricket on its X handle, this is Williamson’s sixth appearance in a T20 World Cup squad and his fourth tournament as captain.

Pacer Tim Southee has been named in the squad and this will be his seventh T20 World Cup squad. Southee, a right-arm pacer is at present the leading wicket-taker in the history of T20 Internationals.

Left-arm speedster Trent Boult has been selected in his fifth T20 World Cup squad, it said.

Bowler Matt Henry and batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra are the only two members of the 15 without ICC T20 World Cup experience. Alongside the 15 players selected in the tournament squad, pace bowler Ben Sears will travel and train with the team as injury cover.

Adam Milne was ruled out following surgery to repair an ankle injury, and Kyle Jamieson was also unavailable for selection as he continues to rehabilitate his back injury.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said naming a squad for a pinnacle event was always an exciting time. “I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It’s a special time representing your country at a world tournament.

“We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we’ve selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions.”

Stead said he was delighted to name two players for an ICC T20 World Cup for the first time, Henry and Ravindra. "Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration," he said.

“Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia.”

Squad

Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ben Sears (Travelling Reserve)

Stead will lead a support staff group featuring batting coach Luke Ronchi and Jacob Oram as bowling coach, while James Foster will act as assistant coach for the group with a focus on fielding.

The New Zealand-based members of the squad and support staff will leave for the tournament on the 23rd of May.