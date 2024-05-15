ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2024: TV Star Deepti Sadhwani Debuts at Film Festival, Stuns in Orange Gown

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Cannes 2024: TV Star Deepti Sadhwani Makes Her Debut at Film Festival, Stuns in Orange Gown
Deepti Sadhwani, known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.(Photo: Instagram - Deepti Sadhwani)

Deepti Sadhwani, known for her comic role in the daily soap, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 15. She stunned in an orange gown with a unusually long trail.

Hyderabad: As the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commences on May 15, the A-listers of the global film industry have arrived at the prestigious event. Amidst the A-listers, a bevvy of Indian celebrities is set to make their mark on the esteemed red carpet, with many making their debut at Cannes 2024. One such debutante is Deepti Sadhwani from the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who graced her presence on the opening day.

Clad in an orange gown with a show-stopping long trail, Sadhwani exuded confidence and glamour as she posed for the shutterbugs. Taking to social media, she shared a series of snaps from the event, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "Dreams do come true , and so did mine .. As a child always dreamed about it and finally at the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera."

In a subsequent post, Sadhwani expressed her gratitude for being part of the esteemed event, proudly mentioning that her gown featured the record-breaking longest trail. She wrote, "Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record breaking longest trail of gown."

The opening day of the festival saw a galaxy of stars including Greta Gerwig, Meryl Streep, Heidi Klum, and Jane Fonda, walking down the red carpet. The event, which will conclude on May 25, promises to be a week-long extravaganza.

Sadhwani, who has had a successful stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she played the role of a host during the Gokuldham Premiere League 3, has also made a mark in the Marathi reality show Hasya Samrat. Her impressive portfolio includes appearances in several music videos and movies.

In recent years, the Cannes Film Festival has seen several television actors make their mark on the red carpet. Notable mentions include Kashmera Shah, Helly Shah, and Hina Khan, who have all turned heads with their stylish appearances. Last year, Aman Gupta, a Shark Tank India 3 judge, made his debut at the festival, accompanied by his wife.

READ MORE

  1. Messi! Messi!: First Star to Arrive on Cannes 2024 Red Carpet Comes on Four Legs
  2. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Receives Palme d'Or; Greta Gerwig's #MeToo Advocacy Takes Center Stage
  3. Megalopolis 'Best Work' yet, Says Coppola Ahead of Cannes Debut, Fans Ask 'Better than Godfather?'

TAGGED:

CANNES 2024TMKOC ACTOR AT CANNES 2024DEEPTI SADHWANIDEEPTI SADHWANI CANNES DEBUT77TH CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.