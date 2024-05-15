Cannes 2024: TV Star Deepti Sadhwani Debuts at Film Festival, Stuns in Orange Gown

Hyderabad: As the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commences on May 15, the A-listers of the global film industry have arrived at the prestigious event. Amidst the A-listers, a bevvy of Indian celebrities is set to make their mark on the esteemed red carpet, with many making their debut at Cannes 2024. One such debutante is Deepti Sadhwani from the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who graced her presence on the opening day.

Clad in an orange gown with a show-stopping long trail, Sadhwani exuded confidence and glamour as she posed for the shutterbugs. Taking to social media, she shared a series of snaps from the event, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "Dreams do come true , and so did mine .. As a child always dreamed about it and finally at the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera."

In a subsequent post, Sadhwani expressed her gratitude for being part of the esteemed event, proudly mentioning that her gown featured the record-breaking longest trail. She wrote, "Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record breaking longest trail of gown."

The opening day of the festival saw a galaxy of stars including Greta Gerwig, Meryl Streep, Heidi Klum, and Jane Fonda, walking down the red carpet. The event, which will conclude on May 25, promises to be a week-long extravaganza.

Sadhwani, who has had a successful stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she played the role of a host during the Gokuldham Premiere League 3, has also made a mark in the Marathi reality show Hasya Samrat. Her impressive portfolio includes appearances in several music videos and movies.

In recent years, the Cannes Film Festival has seen several television actors make their mark on the red carpet. Notable mentions include Kashmera Shah, Helly Shah, and Hina Khan, who have all turned heads with their stylish appearances. Last year, Aman Gupta, a Shark Tank India 3 judge, made his debut at the festival, accompanied by his wife.