Megalopolis 'Best Work' yet, Says Coppola Ahead of Cannes Debut, Fans Ask 'Better than Godfather?'

Hyderabad: Francis Ford Coppola spent a good chunk of his life working on the screenplay for Megalopolis, which is now set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. The renowned director of Apocalypse Now and The Godfather shared the teaser clip on Instagram, calling it his "best work," inviting varied reactions from his fans. Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman are among the cast members expected to walk the red carpet for the film's Cannes premiere on Thursday.

Sharing the teaser trailer just days ahead of its Cannes debut, Coppola wrote: "Our new film MEGALOPOLIS is the best work I’ve ever had the privilege to preside over." The teaser garnered much attention with fans flocking to the comment section to share their excitement. Reacting to the post, a cinephile wrote: "Francis, oh my God. I'm beyond speechless by the depth and breadth of this. It's stunning. Simply stunning." Another one commented: "We cannot wait to experience it!" Taking to the comment section, a social media user asked: "Whoa wait. Better than the Godfather?"

From the reactions, it is safe to assume that Coppola indeed has taken the world by storm with his pet project Megalopolis. The stakes are high as Coppola is counted among the handful of directors who have won the Cannes Palme d'Or twice with Apocalypse Now in 1979 and The Conversation in 1974. Talking about the teaser-trailer, the clip opens with a voice-over pondering the fall of civilizations, asking "When does an empire die? Does it all fall apart in one horrible instant? No, no. However, there comes a point at which people lose faith in it." The video contains scenes of protest, a city skyline, and a Roman chariot race.

With his eagerly anticipated science fiction epic Megalopolis, which makes its Cannes film festival debut this Friday, the 85-year-old is throwing everything on the line for the final time. For the unversed, Coppola has been working on this film for over 40 years, and throughout that time, it has undergone numerous rewrites, delays, and cast changes. In addition to being written, produced, and directed by Coppola, the movie is co-produced by Darren Demetre, Anahid Nazarian, Barry Hirsch, Fred Roos, Michael Bederman, and Barry Hirsch.