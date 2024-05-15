Messi! Messi!: First Star to Arrive on Cannes 2024 Red Carpet Comes on Four Legs

Cannes (France): In a delightful twist, the 77th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet saw its first celebrity of the evening: Messi, the charming canine sensation from the film Anatomy of a Fall. With elegance and flair, Messi strutted his stuff amidst the flashing lights and eager photographers, eliciting cheers of "Messi! Messi!" from the crowd.

His border collie grace took him up the stairs of the Palais des Festivals, where he regally posed, lifting his front paws as if in acknowledgment of his adoring fans. For a magical twenty minutes, Messi held sway over Cannes, his playful bark resonating along the Croisette as the red carpet remained miraculously unsoiled. For Messi, this was a return to the Cannes Film Festival for the second time, having previously won the prestigious Palm Dog award for his role in Anatomy of a Fall.

First Star to Arrive on Cannes 2024 Red Carpet Comes on Four Legs (Photo: AP)

As the film garnered accolades and attention, Messi emerged as Hollywood's beloved furry star, gracing both the academy luncheon and the illustrious Oscar ceremony. His presence became synonymous with charm and cuddliness, even serving as a whimsical accessory in the Oscar campaign.

But Messi's Cannes escapade isn't just for nostalgia; he's the star of daily one-minute videos for French television, showcasing his adorable antics for a TikTok compilation. With a camera stick clenched in his teeth, Messi will continue to captivate audiences during the 10-day long film festival where who's wo of the cinema world and fashion will be coming together under one roof.