ETV Bharat / entertainment

Messi! Messi!: First Star to Arrive on Cannes 2024 Red Carpet Comes on Four Legs

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 15, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

The Cannes Film Festival 2024's red carpet saw the arrival of Messi, the beloved canine star from Anatomy of a Fall. Messi, winner of the Palm Dog award, charmed photographers and fans alike with his graceful strut and playful presence on day 1 of Cannes 2024.
Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall comes to Cannes 2024 for an encore(Photo: AP)

The Cannes Film Festival 2024's red carpet saw the arrival of Messi, the beloved canine star from Anatomy of a Fall. Messi, winner of the Palm Dog award, charmed photographers and fans alike with his graceful strut and playful presence on day 1 of Cannes 2024.

Cannes (France): In a delightful twist, the 77th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet saw its first celebrity of the evening: Messi, the charming canine sensation from the film Anatomy of a Fall. With elegance and flair, Messi strutted his stuff amidst the flashing lights and eager photographers, eliciting cheers of "Messi! Messi!" from the crowd.

His border collie grace took him up the stairs of the Palais des Festivals, where he regally posed, lifting his front paws as if in acknowledgment of his adoring fans. For a magical twenty minutes, Messi held sway over Cannes, his playful bark resonating along the Croisette as the red carpet remained miraculously unsoiled. For Messi, this was a return to the Cannes Film Festival for the second time, having previously won the prestigious Palm Dog award for his role in Anatomy of a Fall.

The Cannes Film Festival 2024's red carpet saw the arrival of Messi, the beloved canine star from Anatomy of a Fall. Messi, winner of the Palm Dog award, charmed photographers and fans alike with his graceful strut and playful presence on day 1 of Cannes 2024.
First Star to Arrive on Cannes 2024 Red Carpet Comes on Four Legs (Photo: AP)

As the film garnered accolades and attention, Messi emerged as Hollywood's beloved furry star, gracing both the academy luncheon and the illustrious Oscar ceremony. His presence became synonymous with charm and cuddliness, even serving as a whimsical accessory in the Oscar campaign.

But Messi's Cannes escapade isn't just for nostalgia; he's the star of daily one-minute videos for French television, showcasing his adorable antics for a TikTok compilation. With a camera stick clenched in his teeth, Messi will continue to captivate audiences during the 10-day long film festival where who's wo of the cinema world and fashion will be coming together under one roof.

Read More

  1. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Receives Palme d'Or; Greta Gerwig's #MeToo Advocacy Takes Center Stage
  2. Megalopolis 'Best Work' yet, Says Coppola Ahead of Cannes Debut, Fans Ask 'Better than Godfather?'
  3. Cannes 2024: Where to Watch 77th Edition of Film Festival, Indian Stars to Expect and Films in Line

TAGGED:

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2024MESSI THE DOG COMES TO CANNESANATOMY OF A FALL DOG AT CANNESCANNES 2024 FIRST GUEST A DOG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.