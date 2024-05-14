International Day Of Families - 'Families and Climate Change'

Hyderabad: Every year on May 15, the world observes the International Day of Families as a way to honour families and their significance to society. 'Family' is an essential part of every person’s life, whether it’s a child or an adult. Family is a foundation on which we build our whole lives. We are lucky if we have supportive and emotionally healthy family members, who nurture and uplift us and turn us into the best version of ourselves.

History of the International Day of Families: In 1983, the European Economic and Social Council and Commission for Social Development urged the United Nations (UN) to focus on family matters. The UN acknowledged that the changing economic and social landscape was having an impact on family units around the world. In 1993, the UN designated May 15 as International Day of Families.

International Day of Families 2024 Theme:

Increased pollution brought on by climate change has a detrimental effect on families' health and well-being. Additionally, extreme weather events like hurricanes, droughts, and floods, which are made worse by climate change, frequently encourage people to relocate and lose their means of living. Such occurrences increase hunger and vulnerability by affecting agricultural productivity and water availability.

They generate economic disruption in sectors like agriculture and fisheries that are vulnerable to the effects of climate change. In the absence of immediate action, minimising the effects of climate change and adapting to them will get harder and more expensive. Ensuring that families are empowered through education, change of consumption patterns, and advocacy, is essential for meaningful and successful climate action. Families pass values down through generations, so it’s important to instil sustainable practices and climate awareness from a young age. By embedding circular economy principles in early childhood education, we can build a sustainable economy based on reducing waste and reusing natural resources. As consumers and advocates, families can accelerate the shift towards a circular economy.

Ways to strengthening bonds and making memories with family members:

Spend time with your family: With the hustle and bustle of life, it's easy to overlook the people who are closest to us. Even if it's difficult to find the time, it's important to put your family first.

Continue to communicate: Continue communicating, whether it's about pressing matters or merely day-to-day matters. With people closest to you, expressing your ideas, feelings, and difficulties demonstrates your support for one another and helps to maintain healthy connections.

Try new activities together: Trying new activities with family, whether it's cooking a dish, trying a new recipe, or going on a hike, contributes to making deeper memories.

Laugh together: The best memories are made at home, when you're surrounded by your loved ones, laughing, watching TV, and eating delicious food. The comfortably times become the most treasured recollections in years.