Prithviraj Shares Stunning Poster of Mohanlal as Khureshi Abraam from L2: Empuraan on His Birthday

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 21, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes Mohanlal with poster from L2: Empuraan
Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes Mohanlal with poster from L2: Empuraan (Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran extends birthday wishes to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal with a new poster of their upcoming film L2: Empuraan. The poster introduces Mohanlal's character, Khureshi Abraam from the film, exuding charisma amidst armed men.

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned a year older on Tuesday. As the actor looks forward to an eventful year in cinema, filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped an exciting poster from their upcoming film L2: Empuraan. The actor has quite an interesting lineup of films with L2: Empuraan being one of the most eagerly awaited movies.

Extending birthday wishes to the actor, Prithviraj shared the look poster of the South superstar from the highly awaited sequel. Sharing the poster, Prithviraj wrote: "Happy birthday Laletta! #KhureshiAbraam #L2E" Mohanlal's character name and look poster was unveiled on his birthday, adding to the buzz around the film. It is the second installment of Prithviraj's directorial debut, Lucifer.

Fans responded overwhelmingly well to Mohanlal's portrayal of the mysterious and captivating Stephen Nedumpally in the first installment of the franchise. And now, he is all set to play Khureshi Abraam in the follow-up. The poster has Mohanlal looking sultry in an all-black ensemble, embracing a long, salt-and-pepper beard and a thick moustache. He can be seen walking with a sea of armed men.

Earlier, Prithviraj shared another picture with Mohanlal from the sets of their film. In the picture, Prithviraj can be seen explaining something to the actor. Empuraan is produced by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Ashirvad Cinemas. The pan-Indian film will be made available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

The script has been written by Murali Gopi. Filming for Empuraan began in October 2023 and has been shot in several international locations, offering a unique cinematic experience. However, there is no official announcement on the movie's official release date. Apart from Mohanlal, the film features Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas in key parts.

