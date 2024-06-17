Pakistan vs Ireland | 'We Made Mistakes Against India, USA': Rues Babar Azam

Lauderhill (USA): Following Pakistan's nervy victory over minnows Ireland here on Sunday, Men in Green captain Babar Azam rued the mistakes his side made against their arch-rivals India and the co-hosts USA in its earlier Group A matches.

Babar, who was not in his prime form throughout the tournament, played a captain's innings under pressure by staying till the end and finishing the game for Pakistan against the Paul Stirling-led side, who gave a strong fight while defending mere 107-run target. Babar played an anchor role and ensured that they won't falter again, scoring 32 off 34 balls in a chase that they nearly botched up.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Pakistan skipper said, " I think with the bowling, conditions suited our bowlers. But in batting we made few mistakes in the matches against the USA and India. When you lose wickets, the pressure is on you,"

"We couldn't finish off close games, and as a team we weren't good," he admitted.

Men in Green finished the group A on the third spot after losing their first two matches against India and the USA before beating Canada and Ireland. However, Babar was happy that his team ended the tournament on a positive note.

"Yes we finished well. We took early wickets with the ball. But with the bat, we didn't finish well. We lost back-to-back wickets, but got over the line in the end."

The right-hand batter also asserted that Pakistan will have to regroup quickly, albeit didn't response with a definite answer on his future as captain.

"Let's see, what team needs, I'll be okay with it. We have a good bunch of players, we've to go home, chat and see where we lacked, and then come back," he added.

"We haven't played the kind of cricket our country demands, have a few areas to improve on. It's tough (the result)," said Afridi, who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his exceptional bowling display (22/3) and crucial 13 runs off five balls.