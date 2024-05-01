36-Yr-Old Doctor Found Dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Police Suspect Suicide Over Debt

Muzaffarnagar: A 36-year-old doctor allegedly died by suicide at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday night, a police official said.

A youth of the locality had gone to the doctor's house for some work and found him lying unconscious in his room. He immediately informed the local people and the incident was reported at the local police station. A police team reached the doctor's house and his body has been sent for postmortem.

The incident took place near Budhana area of Muzaffarnagar. The deceased, Mohit Gill, a resident of Sururpur town of Meerut was the director of Ayushman Hospital. He lived in a rented house in Mohalla Gaushala of the city with his wife, son and daughter. Recently, he rented a separate room and had started living there alone. On Tuesday night, he allegedly died by suicide in this new room.

According to police, Gill had come to Muzaffarnagar three years ago and was keeping worried for some days for reportedly having a debt of lakhs of rupees. It is being suspected that he took this drastic step due to his debt, police said.

Mohit's family members and the local people have reached the doctor's house. The circle officer, City said that the preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr Mohit Gill, director of Ayushman Hospital died by suicide. The case is being investigated, he said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).