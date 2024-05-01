36-Yr-Old Doctor Found Dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Police Suspect Suicide Over Debt

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

36-Yr-Old Doctor Found Dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Police Suspect Suicide Over Debt

A police official said preliminary investigation reveals that Mohit Gill, director of Ayushman Hospital died by suicide due to rising debt. Investigations are on and the body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

Muzaffarnagar: A 36-year-old doctor allegedly died by suicide at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday night, a police official said.

A youth of the locality had gone to the doctor's house for some work and found him lying unconscious in his room. He immediately informed the local people and the incident was reported at the local police station. A police team reached the doctor's house and his body has been sent for postmortem.

The incident took place near Budhana area of Muzaffarnagar. The deceased, Mohit Gill, a resident of Sururpur town of Meerut was the director of Ayushman Hospital. He lived in a rented house in Mohalla Gaushala of the city with his wife, son and daughter. Recently, he rented a separate room and had started living there alone. On Tuesday night, he allegedly died by suicide in this new room.

According to police, Gill had come to Muzaffarnagar three years ago and was keeping worried for some days for reportedly having a debt of lakhs of rupees. It is being suspected that he took this drastic step due to his debt, police said.

Mohit's family members and the local people have reached the doctor's house. The circle officer, City said that the preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr Mohit Gill, director of Ayushman Hospital died by suicide. The case is being investigated, he said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

  1. AIIMS Delhi Nursing Student Dies By Suicide, Probe On
  2. 'I Can't Do It...': NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota, 8th Incident This Yr
  3. Bhojpuri Actor Amrita Pandey Found Dead At Bihar Home; Probe Begins

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.