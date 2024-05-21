Janhvi Kapoor Opens up on 'Upsetting' Makers of Devara and Bawaal. Watch to Learn More

Janhvi Kapoor says her transformation n for Mr and Mrs Mahi 'upset' makers of her other films (ANI)

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actor spilled some beans during New Delhi leg of promotions for the film. Despite her co-star Rajkummar Rao's absence due to prior commitments, Janhvi took the stage alone, diving into her rigorous physical training regimen for the film, which seemingly caused a bit of displeasure among the makers of her other projects.

Detailing her strenuous routine for Mr and Mrs Mahi prep, Janhvi confessed to adopting a strict low-carb diet and engaging in extensive workouts, including cricket practice with KKR players and intense sessions of strength training and cardio, spanning around 5 to 6 hours daily. However, the noticeable transformation in her physique didn't go unnoticed by her makers of Bawaal and Devara.

Recalling encounters on the sets of her other films, Janhvi shared how directors and producers expressed concern over her weight loss. From Nitesh Tiwari's remark on the Bawaal set about her diminished frame to the observations on the Devara shoot where her fatigue was palpable, Janhvi candidly acknowledged the unintended repercussions of her commitment to physical transformation. While training for the film, Janhvi even suffered ligament injuries on both shoulders.

Mr & Mrs Mahi marks her second collaboration with director Sharan Sharma and reunites her with Rajkummar Rao after their 2021 released horror comedy Roohi. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Mr and Mrs Mahi is slated to hit big screens on May 31.