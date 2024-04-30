'I Can't Do It...': NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota, 8th Incident This Yr

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

Five days before NEET, an aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Kota this morning. This was his third attempt and he was supposed to leave home on May 3 to appear for the exam.

Kota: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in his room in Kota on Tuesday, days before the medical entrance exam scheduled on May 5. This is the eighth such incident in Kota this year. A suicide note has been found from his room.

The deceased, Bharat, a resident of Dindoli in Dholpur district was studying at a coaching institute here for the last one year. He stayed with his 17-year-old nephew at a PG accommodation in Talwandi.

Sub-Inspector Gopal Lal Bairwa said that the deceased's nephew Rohit had gone to a saloon when the incident took place. Rohit told police he had gone out at around 10:30 am and when he returned half an hour later, he found the front door locked. He entered from the back door and saw Bharat lying in an unconscious state.

Rohit informed the PG owner after which, police reached the spot and started investigations. The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem and his parents have been informed.

Bairwa said Bharat had appeared in NEET twice but was unsuccessful and this was to be his third attempt. The exam is scheduled this Sunday and it is likely that he was under a lot of pressure, Bairwa said. Bharat was supposed to leave Kota on May 3 to appear for the exam.

A suicide note has been found from his room. The note states, "I will not be able to do it."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

