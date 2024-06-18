Igor Stimac Shoots Back After Being Sacked; Threatens to Sue AIFF

Kolkata/Hyderabad: A day after he was sacked as the head coach of the senior men's Indian football team, Igor Stimac wrote a scathing mail to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and demanded full salary within 10 days, failing which he would take the national football body for legal proceedings on the FIFA platform.

"Igor Stimac has written back to AIFF saying that the decision to sack him was unilateral, unprofessional and in violation of FIFA regulations," a highly placed source told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

The source added that Stimac has threatened to take AIFF to the FIFA Tribunal if his full salary is not credited within 10 days. Stimac was on Monday removed as the head coach of the team, the AIFF terminating his contract exactly a year before it was to expire in the wake of the side's ouster from the World Cup Qualifiers despite getting a relatively easy draw.

The 56-year-old Stimac, who has been at loggerheads with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey for a while now, blasted the AIFF in a notice for removing him from the post without "just a cause".

The Croatian, a bronze medal winner at the 1998 World Cup, also claimed that dealing with AIFF has affected his health in the last two years. It may be recalled that AIFF was suspended by FIFA in 2022 citing "undue interference by a third party".