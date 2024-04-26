Youth Who Failed to Clear UPSC Exam Dies by Suicide in UP's Rishikesh

Rishikesh: The police recovered the body of a youth, who drowned in the Ganga near Shivanand Ghat under the Muni Ki Reti Police Station limits of Tehri district near Yog Niketan Ghat. The young man had come to visit Rishikesh from Delhi on Thursday and resorted to drastic step. It is learnt that the youth appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the result of which has been declared recently. The young man took the extreme step as he had failed to clear the UPSC exam.

According to Muni Ki Reti Police Station, they received the information on Thursday about a youth drowning in the Ganga at Shivanand Ghat. Based on that, the police conducted a search operation in Ganga. Then they found the body of the youth at Yog Niketan Ghat. The police shifted the body to Rishikesh Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that they found a bike at Shivanand Ghat on which a bag was kept. Based on the documents found in the bag, the deceased was identified as Arun Chandoria, a resident of Dabra, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Based on the phone number found in the documents, the police contacted Arun's sister Anjali.

According to Anjali, Arun was preparing for UPSC while staying in Delhi. Frustrated with not clearing the exam, he left saying he was going to visit Rishikesh. Inspector Ritesh Shah said that the police launched an investigation into the incident. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. More information is being collected in this regard.

Read more: Another NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota; Seventh Case This Year So Far