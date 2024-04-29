Angered by Son's Sale of House, Elderly Couple Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident reminiscent of the Bollywood horror-drama ‘Bhootnath’, an elderly couple allegedly died by suicide after being agitated at their son’s decision to sell their ancestral property in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, sources said. Police have recovered a purported suicide note from the spot.

The incident took place at Bisa Colony in Bulandshahr on Sunday night. The deceased couple has been identified as Bisan Sharma (70) and Harvati (65). Both were living with their son Sushil Sharma in the area. Police Station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar said that in the suicide note, the couple has accused the son of forcing them to take the extreme step. “Our son Sushil Sharma, daughter-in-law Anita and grandson left us to die on March 18. When we asked for the 31 lakh 60 thousand rupees and gold items given to son Sushil Sharma earlier, they refused to give it and asked us to run away from our house,” the purported suicide note read.

It is learnt that the deceased Bisan Sharma (70), a resident of Kahira village in Kotwali Dehat area, retired from the Roadways department 10 years ago. He lived in the village with his wife Harvati (65). His son Sushil Sharma is living with his wife and children in Bisa Colony of the city. A year ago, a bull hit him, due to which Bisan Sharma's hip was broken. After this, Sushil brought his parents to his home in Bulandshahr.

Police said that a few days ago, Sushil sold his house in Bisa Colony and bought a house in Ghaziabad and wanted to take his family and parents to Ghaziabad, but his parents were not ready to go to Ghaziabad and were adamant to stay back. There was a dispute going on between the parents and the son for several days regarding the issue.

The police station in-charge said that the couple has demanded strict action against the son, daughter-in-law and grandson, in the suicide note. Action will be taken after registering a case and investigation, the police station in-charge said.