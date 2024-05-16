Exclusive Chitchat with Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Barber in Rae Bareli: WATCH

ETV Bharat's Rajendra Singh Speaks to Rahul Gandhi's Barber, Mithun

Uttar Pradesh: After addressing a public rally in Rae Bareli, from where he has filed his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday rushed to a salon to get a fresh makeover. Gandhi got his beard shaved and looked prim and proper as he could ever be!

ETV Bharat correspondent Rajendra Singh engaged in a special conversation with Gandhi's barber, Mithun, who gave the Rae Bareli candidate a brand new look in just three minutes. 28-year-old Mithun is the operator of New Mumba Salon in Lalganj and was intimidated when Gandhi approached him for a shave. 

Nodding nervously, Mithun held his scissors and took off. Speaking to Gandhi as the leader himself initiated small talks, Mithun shared that he had studied till the fifth standard. "We are seven siblings- four brothers and three sisters. My eldest brother works in Mumbai, while the others are into farming and academics, respectively," he added.

Father to a seven-month-old daughter, Mithun shared the perils of working in the city. "Payment here is atrocious when compared to Mumbai and that is a big concern for workers here," Mithun added. Speaking about the trends and styles when it comes to haircuts, Mithun said that most people imitate hairstyles of Bollywood heroes and cricketers.

Speaking to Gandhi about the Agniveer scheme, Mithun said that a large chunk of the youth is unhappy with the recruitment process as the scheme is only applicable for four years. Gandhi assured that if Congress is voted to power, the grand old party would halt such a scheme for the larger benefit of the country. 

Signing off on a happy note, the congress candidate heartily gave Rs 500 to Mithun instead of Rs 50. "I generally charge Rs 20 and for a haircut and Rs 30 for shaving the beard. However, Rahul Gandhi was happy with my work and gave me a whopping Rs 500," said an elated Mithun. 

