Female Constable Among Two Cops Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Uttar Pradesh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 17, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

The two cops were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the rented accommodation of the female constable on Tuesday evening. Police have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the twin deaths.

Prayagraj: In a sensational case reported from Uttar Pradesh, bodies of a male and a female constable have been found under mysterious circumstances in Prayagraj district of the state.

The incident has come to light in Shahganj police station area of Prayagraj. An official said that the body of the male constable Rajesh was found lying in the room of the rented accommodation of the female constable, while the body of the female constable Priya Tiwari was found in the bed.

Constable Rajesh was posted in the office of ACP Kotwali in Vaishnav, whereas, female constable Priya Tiwari was posted in the tourist police station of Prayagraj. It is learnt that Priya had taken a room in a lodge in Minhajpur of Shahganj area for a night stay whereas, constable Rajesh was staying in his barrack.

According to an official, when Rajesh did not come for duty, some police personnel started searching for him at night. They went to Priya's rented accommodation and checked but the door of the room was locked from inside. Police personnel informed the officers and the door was somehow opened. As soon as they entered inside the room, constable Rajesh's body was found lying there, while Priya's body was lying on the bed, the official said.

The incident has caused a stir in the police department as well as the local residents. Police and forensic teams have started an investigation into the matter and sent both the bodies for post-mortem. The family members have been informed about the incident. Police said that things will become clear only after the family members arrive and the post-mortem report is available.

