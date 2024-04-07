Three Bodies of Drowned Children Recovered from Ghaghara River; Search on for Remaining Two

The team of divers along with the State Disaster Response Force recovered the bodies of Ahmed Raza, Hamza, Shaf Ahmed on Saturday. Search is still on for the bodies of the remaining two bodies- that of Noor Alam and Aman.

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): Bodies of three of the five children, including a youth, who drowned in the Ghaghara river on Saturday have been recovered. The search for the remaining two bodies is still going on.

Despite searching for the past 24 hours, teams of divers along with State Disaster Response Force failed to find the remaining two bodies. The district administration has been monitoring the matter intensively.

The victims have been identified as Noor Alam, Ahmed Raza, Hamza, Shaf Ahmed, and Aman. While bodies of Ahmed Raza, Hamza, Shaf Ahmed have been found, search is on for the bodies of Noor Alam and Aman.

Sources said that all five of them had gone to take a refreshing dip in the Ghaghra river on Saturday when, all of a sudden, they started drowning in deep water.

Noor Alam caught hold of the others but failed to save them due to their crushing weight. Despite every effort to save them, he failed and was himself on the verge of drowning. There was huge outcry when villagers witnessed this scene. Following this ruckus, hundreds rushed to the spot to take cognisance of the situation.

Police immediately called for divers and launched a search for the children who had drowned. After much effort, the bodies of three children were taken out and sent to the Community Health Center in Tikaitnagar, where the doctors declared him dead.

The families of those children who died are experiencing a tough time as they have been completely shaken with the demise of the kids.

