Youth Dies in Telangana's Khammam after Falling into Tank While Fleeing from Finance Agents

Khammam (Telangana): In an attempt to flee an attack by two finance agents in Khammam town on Friday, a 20-year-old man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, perished by plunging into a water tank. Vinay was being pursued by the financial agents who were throwing wooden sticks and stones.

A few years ago, Vinay and his brother moved to Khammam for employment cleaning marble. The pair was employed by Ajay Tagore from Khammam. He lived with his younger brother Ajay Tagore, a marble mason from Rajasthan. The brothers had bought two-wheelers from a private finance company in Khammam city.

In addition, Ajay received a Rs 50,000 advance for marble work in Ballepalli village from a home owner. However, they didn't finish the job, so the owner of the house had to seize Ajay's two-wheeler. He insisted on receiving the advance money back from Ajay before returning the car.

Vinay's two-wheeler was taken by finance recovery agents Seelam Ajay Kumar and D Ramchander on Friday due to non-payment of installments. In response to the agents' questions regarding Ajay's movements and his car, Vinay provided the address of the homeowner who had taken Tagore's bike.

However, when the agents went up to the home owner, he informed them that they may have the bike provided they paid Rs 50,000, which was Tagore's advance.

The agents, who had already left Khammam, became enraged with Vinay and attacked him in an attempt to get information about Tagore's whereabouts. They threw wooden sticks and stones at Vinay, who thereby lost his balance and crashed into a large stone with his head.

However, he did stand up and attempted to get away but drowned after falling into the tank at Danavaigudem during the operation.