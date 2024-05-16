ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed in Bolero-Jeep Collision in Rajasthan's Manoharpur-Dausa Highway

Four people were killed and six others were injured in a collision between a Bolero and a jeep here on Thursday, the police said.
Four persons were killed and six others suffered injuries when a Bolero and jeep collided head-on in Rajasthan. According to the police, the injured are undergoing treatment while the bodies were shifted to the mortuary for conducting the post-mortem.

Jaipur: Four people were killed and six others were injured in a collision between a Bolero and a jeep here on Thursday, the police said. The incident occurred on the Manoharpura-Dausa highway under the Aandhi Police Station area. The Sub-Inspector said that in a bid to overtake, the two vehicles collided leaving four people dead and six others injured. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Soon after receiving the information, police personnel from the Aandhi Police Station reached the spot and shifted the injured to Aandhi CHC Hospital. Of these, three seriously injured have been referred to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital.

According to Jamvaramgarh DSP Pradeep Goyal, there was a massive collision between a jeep and a Bolero on the Manoharpur-Dausa highway near Dangarwada in the Aandhi police station area on Thursday. After the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the family members. The four deceased travelling in Bolero are said to be residents of Dausa. While the people travelling in the jeep are said to be residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to local people, a speeding jeep came to Dangarwada on Manoharpur Dausa Highway of Jamvaramgarh and collided with Bolero. After the massive collision, there were screams on the spot. Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the accident. With the help of a crane, the police removed the damaged vehicles.

