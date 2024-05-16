Kapil Sibal Elected As President Of Supreme Court Bar Association

New Delhi: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal Thursday was elected as the new president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Sibal secured 1,066 votes and defeated his nearest rival, senior advocate Pradeep Rai. This will be the fourth time Sibal will be serving as the President of SCBA.

Sibal, former Union minister and one of the country's foremost advocates , had announced his candidature for the post of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president on May 8. Sibal last served as the president of SCBA in 2001-02. He has served twice before that as well - in 1995–1996, 1997–1998.

Sibal is a Harvard Law School graduate and he had been the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said: “Kapil Sibal has just been elected as President of the Supreme Court Bar Association by a landslide. This is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces. This is also, in the outgoing PM's words, a trailer for the changes that will happen very soon nationally. The soon to be former regime's legal drumbeaters and cheerleaders must be shocked”.