Ludhiana ACP, His Gunman Killed in Road Accident near Samrala; Car Charred

Ludhiana (Punjab): An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and his gunman in Punjab’s Ludhiana district were killed in an accident late Friday night after their vehicle collided with another four-wheeler on the Dyalpura bypass in Samrala.

Sandeep Singh, 35, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) assigned to the Police Commissionerate Ludhiana, and his gunman, Paramjot Singh, 35, both died and the driver was seriously injured last night when their Toyota Fortuner collided head-on with a Scorpio on a flyover at Dayalpura, close to Samrala.

The protest of the farmers stopped the route on one side. Following the impact, the Fortuner (PB10GX2800) struck the roadside divider and burst into flames. When a firefighter arrived on the spot, both of them had already died from severe burns.

“They were taken out of the vehicle and rushed to a government hospital where they died. A few minutes later, the vehicle caught fire,” Samrala Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Varinder Singh said.

The driver Gurpreet Singh who sustained injuries has been moved to Samrala's Civil Hospital. According to Samrala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh, the incident took place at around 12.30 AM when the ACP, his gunner, and the driver were traveling from Chandigarh to Ludhiana.

As per Khanna Superintendent of Police, Saurav Jindal, the unfortunate loss of a young officer was a significant setback for Punjab Police. He stated that a formal investigation has been initiated and that a FIR has been filed at the Samrala Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Originally from Bathinda, ACP Sandeep Singh relocated to Chandigarh. He is survived by his wife, a son who is still a toddler, and his parents. The survivors of Ferozepur-born gunman Paramjot Singh include his wife, parents, and a five-year-old son.