Uttar Pradesh: Four killed as School Bus Overturns in Barabanki

Uttar Pradesh: Five killed as School Bus Overturns in Barabanki

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): At least four persons, including three children, were killed and 25 others injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in the Salarpur area here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were students of Suratganj Composite School, who had gone for a picnic at Lucknow Zoo, Circle Officer (CO) City Jagat Ram Kanojia said.

"The bus driver lost control of the vehicle after which it turned turtle. The mishap occurred while the students were returning to Barabanki. After we received the information, police personnel along with officials of the Barabanki district administration rushed to the spot," the police official added.

Police said that the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the police official added. According to Jagat Ram Kanojia, a case under relevant sections of the IPC will be registered in this regard and the bodies will be handed over to the kin after post-mortem is conducted.

It is understood that the parents of the children have reached the hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the accident occurred at around 5.30 PM. "The bus went out of control and overturned while trying to save a bike rider near Salarpur. About 45 children including teachers were traveling on the bus. Three children died on the spot. The bus conductor also died in the accident," added the Additional SP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath expressed grief over the accident. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Aditynath said, "The death of children in a road accident in Barabanki district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for proper treatment of the injured children. May Lord Shri Ram provide peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured children."