Four labourers killed, 10 injured in road accident in Sangli district

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

Four labourers killed, 10 injured in road accident in Sangli district

The accident occurred on the Miraj-Pandharpur Road in Kavathe Mahankal town in the western Maharashtra district, around 375km from Mumbai, an official said.

Mumbai: At least four sugarcane labourers were killed and 10 others injured when a speeding truck hit a stationary tractor-trolley in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred in the early hours on the Miraj-Pandharpur Road in Kavathe Mahankal town in the western Maharashtra district, around 375km from Mumbai, an official said.

A tractor-trolley carrying sugarcane labourers was parked along the highway after its engine belt got damaged. As the repair work was going on, a speeding truck crashed into the trolley attached to the tractor, killing four labourers and injuring 10 others, he said. The injured labourers were rushed to Miraj Civil Hospital, while the bodies were taken to rural hospital at Kavathe Mahankal, the official added.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.