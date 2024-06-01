Sheep Distribution Scam Is Worth Rs 700 Cr: ACB; Ex-Minister's OSD Among 2 Held

Hyderabad: In a crucial development in the sheep distribution scheme case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)'s investigations have revealed that the value of the scam is around Rs 700 crores. The sheep distribution was a pet scheme of the erstwhile BRS government.

The ACB officials on Friday arrested two officials for the alleged involvement in the irregularities in the scheme. They are Gundamaraju Kalyankumar, former OSD of the then Minister of Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ramchander Naik, CEO of Animal Development Corporation and former MD of the State Sheep and Goat Development Association.

After interrogating the two, the ACB concluded that the scam is worth Rs 700 crores. Initially, the ACB started an investigation after receiving a complaint that around Rs.2.1 crores of cash had been diverted.

Ten people have been identified for their involvement in this case among whom, six have been arrested.

Ramchander, who served as Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, was removed from the post in February and appointed as the CEO of the Animal Husbandry Development Corporation.

The Gachibowli Police had registered a case after people complained against some officials and middlemen. ACB registered an FIR following allegations of beneficiaries being cheated.

The sheep distribution scheme launched in 2017 aimed at providing livelihoods to shepherd families. Each family was to be given 20 sheep at 75 percent subsidy. However, there were allegations of misappropriation of funds in the implementation of the scheme.

It was found that the animal husbandry officials took the beneficiaries from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh and bought sheep from the vendors there. After which, Ra 2.1 crore was diverted to fake accounts.

Based on information, Ramchander and Kalyankumar were arrested on Friday and produced at Nampally ACB court. The court has remanded them to 14 days of custody and sent them to Chanchalguda jail.

Read more

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ACB, EOW conduct raid in 21 places across 4 districts; 3 held so far