Gujarat: Junagadh Market Swings In Full Bloom with Arrival of Multiple Breed of Mangoes

Junagadh: Despite the late arrival of the mango season, gradually it has swung in full bloom with the local retail markets here overpouring with the king of fruits. Various kinds of local mangoes have also made its mark in the market, bringing in major relief for mango lovers this year.

Kesar Mangoes have been priced around Rs 150 per kg as it has been dominating the Saurashtra market. Mangoes from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra have also managed to make their place in the retail market of Junagadh and are being sold between Rs 60 to 80.

Kesar is a breed of mango that is majorly grown and harvested in the Gir area of Gujarat. Farmers from multiple talukas of Gir are engaged in cultivation of this mango, after giving up on sugarcane farming. The reason behind this shift is that Kesar Mango is in high-demand for its exceptional taste, aroma, and colour.

Last year, 30 metric tonnes of Kesar Mango were exported. Kapil, a member of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) said "60,000 to 70,000 Kg of Kesar Mango reach the market every day. This market has a capacity of 6-7 lakh KG of mangoes per day. The price of a 10 kg carton may vary from Rs 700 to 1400 depending upon the supply and quality of the produce."